DIMONDALE, Mich. - Mark “Rocket” Watts was held scoreless during his Moneyball Pro-Am Summer League debut on Thursday night, but the week has been a big net-positive for him.

The incoming freshman guard for Tom Izzo’s Spartans finished a pair of summer classes last week and expects to enroll at Michigan State soon.

“I’ve been trying to finish my prep work so I should be here some time next week,” Watts said Thursday night after his Team Exclusive squad lost to Marcus Bingham and Team Citron in the final game of the evening during opening night of the Lansing-area summer league. More than 750 spectators packed the gym to watch four games.

Watts is late in joining fellow incoming Spartan freshmen Malik Hall and Julius Marble, who have been on campus for more than a month.

“There were rumors about (me) going overseas, (but) I was just trying to get my schoolwork done at SPIRE (Academy) because my coach left early,” Watts said.

Watts indicated that when his former head coach at Geneva (Ohio) SPIRE Institute, Jermaine Jackson, left the school, it interrupted Watts’ academic standing.

“My coach left early, so I came here and got transferred to Cornerstone and I got that done,” Watts said. “I’m done. Last Friday they told my I was cleared and I’m ready to get up.”

Watts, who originally prepped at Old Redford High in Detroit, was ranked the No. 38 player in the country for 2019 by Rivals.com and No. 7 at the shooting guard position.

On Thursday, Watts was cold from 3-point range in the loose, run-and-gun style of play at the Moneyball Pro-Am, which is played at Aim High Academy. Watts also missed a breakaway dunk off the back of the rim.

“I had an off day,” he said. “There are going to be days like that so I might get in the gym tonight and work on my shot.

“I didn’t get touches before the game, so I was just off. Next time, I’ll give the fans what they want.

“In getting my school work taken care of, I had to scale back on basketball and try to get the school work done. Now I’m in the gym, I’m healthy and I can’t wait to get back up here.”

Watts said he enjoyed reconnecting with current and past Spartan players on Thursday.

“I had a great time here watching Miles Bridges and all the other dudes play,” he said. “It felt great seeing my future teammates. I didn’t see them in awhile. I haven’t been up (here) in awhile.

“I love the fans here. I can’t wait to get up and play. It was a great crowd. I had a bad game, but there will be days like that.”

He’s looking forward to working with Izzo.

“Coach Iz has been recruiting me since eighth grade,” Watts said. “He is hard on me and I can’t wait to get up. It’s a great program and I just love Michigan State.”