Rocket Watts headed to Mississippi State

East Lansing, Mich. - Former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts is heading from one State to another.

After seven and a half weeks in the transfer portal, Watts announced via social media on Saturday that he will be enrolling at Mississippi State. Watts entered the transfer portal on March 29 after averaging a disappointing 7.7 points and 2.7 assists per game and shooting 33.6 percent from the field.

Watts shot 25 percent from 3-point range while starting 15 of 28 games for the Spartans during a difficult 15-13 season.

On Twitter, Watts said "Trust the process. Never give focus on hate I receive I could achieve more than they can dream! Let's get it."

Watts announced his plans to leave Michigan State two days after the Spartans gained Northeastern point guard Tyson Walker from the transfer portal.

Michigan State also lost guard Foster Loyer (Davidson) and Thomas Kithier (Valparaiso) to the transfer portal.

In addition to Walker, Spartans are welcoming a recruiting class that includes wing guards Jaden Akins, Max Christie and wing forward Pierre Brooks.