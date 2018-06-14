Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-14 23:40:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Robinson earns MSU offer, discusses trips and timetable

Darius Robinson running the hoop at the MSU Big Man Camp, Thursday.
Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag.com
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

Darius Robinson should have known good news was coming.Soon after Thursday’s Michigan State Big Man Camp ended, a pair of Michigan State graduate assistants grabbed him and invited Robinson and his...

{{ article.author_name }}