Rivals250 RB Kedrick Reescano details Michigan State pledge
Every now and then, talented players leave the state of Texas. As we turn the calendars to a new cycle, Kedrick Reescano is on track to do just that.After making a return visit to East Lansing over...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news