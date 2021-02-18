When Mel Tucker said he wanted to increase Michigan State’s recruiting scope to the national stage and set out to enhance the Spartans’ ability to pull highly-ranked prospects from different regions of the country, a guy like Damari Alston is what he had in mind.

Tucker, with running backs coach Will Peagler serving as the point man in this recruitment, has helped put Michigan State squarely in the race for the four-star running back from College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy.

Alston is ranked the No. 183 player in the nation by Rivals.com. He has offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Florida, Colorado, Georgia Tech, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and many others.

The schools that have given him the most attention have remained high on his radar. Michigan State is among them.