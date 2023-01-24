The final update to the 2023 Rivals250 just came out and there are lot of new names and some familiar ones that made big moves up the rankings. Here's a closer look at a handful of players that made notable moves.

Previously ranked: 211 We’ve been familiar with Lee’s game for a long time but he has taken it up a notch over the years. He was outstanding in San Antonio, covering some of the best receivers in the nation like a blanket. Lee has great speed, patience and excels in man coverage. A late addition for Auburn, Lee has a chance to play early and often for the Tigers.

*****

Previously ranked: 175 Parker is an absolute beast and he worked hard to improve his game as the years have gone on. His quickness on the inside of the defensive line creates a lot of problems for offensive linemen and it showed at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Clemson has added a number of big-time defensive linemen in this 2023 class and Parker is just one of the Tigers' future difference makers.

*****

Previously ranked: 190 There’s so much to like about Allen’s game and there’s an opportunity for him to play early at Georgia, not something easy to do for the back-to-back national champs. He has excellent size and quickly reads and reacts to the play. He’s a big hitter who does a good job making sure ball carriers end up on the ground. Look for Allen to make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage as well.

*****

Previously ranked: 204 McDonald was one of the stars in San Antonio and this move up the rankings is more than justified. He’s an elite athlete with a versatile skill set which should put him in contention for playing time early in his college career. Look for McDonald to start out as a cornerback or safety but eventually end up as a nickel back or linebacker when all is said and done. He has the size and speed to match up with receivers and tight ends but also have a major impact against the run.

*****

Previously ranked: 170 Jobe has always shown a lot of potential but seeing him in San Antonio helped us understand just how high his ceiling is. He’s such an explosive edge rusher and plays more physically than we originally thought. The Michigan State signee has a frame that can easily fill out once he gets to the college level and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get meaningful playing time sooner rather than later.

*****

Previously ranked: 200 Even though linebackers don’t do a ton during the all-star season, Omosigho was able to show off his elite athleticism throughout the week of practice and in the game. He covers a ton of ground and he’s more than capable of playing with the necessary strength when defending the run. Omosigho's versatile skill set will be a great value to the Oklahoma defense as they continue to work on improving a unit that needs a lot of help.

*****

Previously ranked: 172 Hughley’s game has not been marked by consistency but he has elite traits for an offensive lineman. The Georgia signee is absolutely massive and moves incredibly well for a player that measures in at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds. Hughley has a mean streak about him and he has demonstrated the ability to improve his technique over the years. Look for Hughley to become an important piece of the offensive line in Athens over the next couple years.

*****

Previously ranked: 117 The development in Freeling‘s game has been remarkable over the last year and a half. The South Carolina native is heading to Georgia with an impressive combination of size, strength and experience. Freeling has the quickness and strength to combat even some of the best linemen Georgia can throw at them, but he also has the quickness to make sure he doesn’t get taken advantage of by speed rushers. If he continues developing on this track, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him crack the starting lineup after just a year or two.

*****

Previously ranked: 79 Faulk also developed at an incredible rate over the last year and a half. He’s turned from more of a speed rusher into a complete defensive end who can win at the point of attack with speed or power. What makes him such a devastating force on the defensive line is his ability to use one of his strengths to set up the other. Faulk always has a countermove and isn’t afraid to play "bully ball" when necessary. Auburn should be really excited about what they’re getting in this elite defensive lineman.

*****