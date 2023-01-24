News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-24 10:48:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest risers in the Rivals250

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com

The final update to the 2023 Rivals250 just came out and there are lot of new names and some familiar ones that made big moves up the rankings. Here's a closer look at a handful of players that made notable moves.

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be the top three prospects in 2023?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Introducing the new five-stars

Tuesday: Rivals250 released | Toughest rankings questions we faced | Gorney goes position-by-position

Wednesday: Offensive position rankings released

Thursday: Defensive position rankings released

Friday: State rankings released

Saturday: Roundtable

*****

Previously ranked: 211

We’ve been familiar with Lee’s game for a long time but he has taken it up a notch over the years. He was outstanding in San Antonio, covering some of the best receivers in the nation like a blanket. Lee has great speed, patience and excels in man coverage. A late addition for Auburn, Lee has a chance to play early and often for the Tigers.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

*****  

Previously ranked: 175

Parker is an absolute beast and he worked hard to improve his game as the years have gone on. His quickness on the inside of the defensive line creates a lot of problems for offensive linemen and it showed at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Clemson has added a number of big-time defensive linemen in this 2023 class and Parker is just one of the Tigers' future difference makers.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

Previously ranked: 190

There’s so much to like about Allen’s game and there’s an opportunity for him to play early at Georgia, not something easy to do for the back-to-back national champs. He has excellent size and quickly reads and reacts to the play. He’s a big hitter who does a good job making sure ball carriers end up on the ground. Look for Allen to make a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage as well.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH GEORGIA FANS AT UGASPORTS.COM

*****  

Previously ranked: 204

McDonald was one of the stars in San Antonio and this move up the rankings is more than justified. He’s an elite athlete with a versatile skill set which should put him in contention for playing time early in his college career. Look for McDonald to start out as a cornerback or safety but eventually end up as a nickel back or linebacker when all is said and done. He has the size and speed to match up with receivers and tight ends but also have a major impact against the run.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS FANS AT ORANGEBLOODS.COM

*****  

Previously ranked: 170

Jobe has always shown a lot of potential but seeing him in San Antonio helped us understand just how high his ceiling is. He’s such an explosive edge rusher and plays more physically than we originally thought. The Michigan State signee has a frame that can easily fill out once he gets to the college level and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get meaningful playing time sooner rather than later.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

Previously ranked: 200

Even though linebackers don’t do a ton during the all-star season, Omosigho was able to show off his elite athleticism throughout the week of practice and in the game. He covers a ton of ground and he’s more than capable of playing with the necessary strength when defending the run. Omosigho's versatile skill set will be a great value to the Oklahoma defense as they continue to work on improving a unit that needs a lot of help.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OKLAHOMA FANS AT SOONERSCOOP.COM

*****  

Previously ranked: 172

Hughley’s game has not been marked by consistency but he has elite traits for an offensive lineman. The Georgia signee is absolutely massive and moves incredibly well for a player that measures in at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds. Hughley has a mean streak about him and he has demonstrated the ability to improve his technique over the years. Look for Hughley to become an important piece of the offensive line in Athens over the next couple years.

*****  

Previously ranked: 117

The development in Freeling‘s game has been remarkable over the last year and a half. The South Carolina native is heading to Georgia with an impressive combination of size, strength and experience. Freeling has the quickness and strength to combat even some of the best linemen Georgia can throw at them, but he also has the quickness to make sure he doesn’t get taken advantage of by speed rushers. If he continues developing on this track, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him crack the starting lineup after just a year or two.

*****  

Previously ranked: 79

Faulk also developed at an incredible rate over the last year and a half. He’s turned from more of a speed rusher into a complete defensive end who can win at the point of attack with speed or power. What makes him such a devastating force on the defensive line is his ability to use one of his strengths to set up the other. Faulk always has a countermove and isn’t afraid to play "bully ball" when necessary. Auburn should be really excited about what they’re getting in this elite defensive lineman.

*****

Previously ranked: 178

Ole Miss is getting another really strong runner in Reescano. He has good speed once he gets going downhill and he has shown the ability to run through tacklers almost at will. Reescano has very good vision and does a nice job catching the ball out of the backfield as well. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Reescano make an impact early in his career as he already has the size and toughness to take on college defenses.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

OTHER BIG MOVERS IN THE RIVALS250
PROSPECT MOVEMENT

Spencer Fano

Up 59 spots

Desmond Umeozulu

Up 59 spots

Caleb Lomu

Up 58 spots

John Walker

Up 57 spots

Dakaari Nelson

Up 54 spots

Makari Vickers

Up 51 spots

Joshua Mickens

Up 48 spots

Conrad Hussey

Up 47 spots

Jordan Hall

Up 45 spots

Rueben Bain

Up 44 spots

Joenel Aguero

Up 40 spots

Malik Hartford

Up 40 spots

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}