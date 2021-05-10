Indianapolis - Ryan Baer feels he improved a bit as a player during Rivals Camp Series Indianapolis on Sunday, and his recruitment is progressing steadily as well - with Michigan State still part of the lead pack.

Baer made the Top Five offensive line group at the end of Sunday’s rain-abbreviated camp, and benefitted from locking horns with one of the hottest defensive ends in the Midwest.

Meanwhile, Baer has plans to make four official visits in June.

When asked which schools are recruiting him the hardest, Baer said: “There are four schools that I have scheduled officials visits with: Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Illinois.

“Michigan State, Pitt and Indiana are all right there.”

He didn’t single out which of the schools are recruiting him the hardest. But with Michigan State not among the four to receive an official visit slot at this time, dues that mean Michigan State has fallen behind a little bit?

“No,” he said.

But with those other four schools locked in with official visits, does that mean they are his top four?