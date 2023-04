A tight end prospect to watch in the 2025 class is T'Andre Waverly out of Kamiak High School in Mukilteo, Washington. The three-star prospect took a visit to Michigan State on April 11.

Spartans Illustrated recently caught up with Waverly to discuss the visit and his recruiting process thus far.

Waverly liked what he saw on Michigan State's campus, and believes the Spartans are on the rise.

"I liked the facility and really feel that MSU is going to be climbing a few ranks very soon," Waverly said.

