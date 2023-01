Michigan State welcomed Kobi Blackwell, a rising 2024 athlete out of Buford High School in Georgia, for an unofficial visit on Jan. 21.

Blackwell plays both running back and defensive back for Buford, but Michigan State likes him on the defensive side of the ball as a cornerback.

Following the trip to East Lansing, Blackwell discussed the visit with Spartans Illustrated.

"My favorite part of the visit was just being on (Michigan State's) campus in general," Blackwell said. "Seeing and meeting all of the coaches and staff and touring the facilities was all great!"