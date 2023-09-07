After picking up a 31-7 win over Central Michigan last week , Michigan State will look to move to 2-0 this weekend when the Spartans host the FCS's Richmond Spiders out of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). Richmond lost last weekend to Morgan State by a final score of 17-10.

The game against Richmond on Saturday marks just the eighth time that Michigan State will be playing an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision. The Spartans have a record of 7-0 all-time against FCS foes.

There are no betting lines currently available for the game. FBS versus FCS games usually do not have betting lines until at least 24 hours before kickoff.

Courtesy of the Michigan State Athletic Department:

-Fresh off a season-opening win over Central Michigan last Friday in Spartan Stadium, Michigan State hosts Richmond on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3:40 p.m. in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst) and Dannie Rogers (sidelines) on the call. In addition, the B1G Tailgate show, featuring host Mike Hall and analyst Tyvis Powell, will be on campus at Munn Field and will air on the Big Ten Network from 10 a.m. to noon.

-MSU began its 127th season of football with a 31-7 victory over Central Michigan on Sept. 1 in East Lansing, while Richmond fell to Morgan State at home, 17-10, in its season opener last Saturday night. The Spiders finished the 2022 season ranked No. 16 in the AFCA Coaches Poll after reaching the second round of the FCS playoffs, closing the year with a 9-4 overall record. Richmond won the 2008 FCS National Championship, has won 12 conference titles, and has been to the NCAA Playoffs 11 times.

- Saturday’s game marks the eighth time Michigan State will be playing an opponent from the Football Championship Subdivision. MSU is 7-0 all-time against FCS opponents, with its last victory arriving in 2021, a 42-14 win over Youngstown State.

- Making his first career start at quarterback, redshirt junior Noah Kim was 18-of-31 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns against Central Michigan, all career-highs. After a slow start in the first quarter, Kim was 9-of-16 passing for 147 yards in the second quarter and was 8-of-10 for 134 yards and two TDs in the second half. After redshirting in 2020 and not seeing game action in 2021, Kim was 14-of-19 passing for 174 yards and three TDs last season.

- Redshirt junior linebacker Cal Haladay, who led the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.0) last season, was back at it again in the season opener against Central Michigan, leading the Spartans with 10 tackles, including one for a one-yard loss. He also recorded the third interception of his career with a pick in the third quarter. Haladay was named to preseason watch lists for the Butkus Award, the Bednarik Award, and the Nagurski Trophy.

- Making his Spartan debut, redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter rushed 18 times for 113 yards and one touchdown vs. Central Michigan. A transfer from UConn, Carter took his first carry as a Spartan on the first play from scrimmage and raced 31 yards for the longest rush of the game by any player. He scored his first TD in the Green and White on a two-yard run late in the second quarter. Carter became the third consecutive Spartan transfer to start in the season opener and rush for more than 100 yards (Kenneth Walker III, 264 vs. Northwestern in 2021; Jalen Berger, 120 vs. Western Michigan in 2022)