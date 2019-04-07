Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-07 02:38:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Returning players ready to resume title chase in 2020

Hcmwtfpkls22lkgjkbxa
Sophomore Xavier Tillman is one of several key returning players on a Michigan State team that will be looking to get back to Final Four in 2020.
Associated Press
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

MINNESOTA, MN – For Michigan State’s returning players, the disappointment of losing in the 2019 Final Four to Texas Tech does not diminish the accomplishment of the program’s unlikely success duri...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}