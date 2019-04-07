Returning players ready to resume title chase in 2020
MINNESOTA, MN – For Michigan State’s returning players, the disappointment of losing in the 2019 Final Four to Texas Tech does not diminish the accomplishment of the program’s unlikely success duri...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news