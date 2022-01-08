Rescheduling of UM-MSU game will be difficult

East Lansing, Mich. - With 7-6 Michigan calling for the cancellation of Saturday’s basketball game against No. 10-ranked Michigan State (13-2), attention turns to when the game could be rescheduled.

According to university press releases, the programs will coordinate with the Big Ten Conference office to reschedule the game. Unless other cancellations across the Big Ten cause open dates for either team, this is going to be a difficult knot to untie.

Michigan State has a five day break between its Saturday, Jan. 15 game against Northwestern and its Friday, Jan. 21 game at Wisconsin. That’s the longest span of days between games for either team the rest of the season. However, Michigan is busy during those days.

Michigan is scheduled to play games on Jan. 14, Jan. 18 and Jan. 23, so cramming a Jan. 17 meeting between the Wolverines and Spartans would not be ideal for Michigan but would be best for the visiting Spartans who were healthy for this weekend’s scheduled game at Michigan and the most inconvenienced by this cancellation.

It will be interesting to observe whether the Wolverines will be willing to make a sacrifice in order to make the rescheduling of its game against Michigan State more logical for the Spartans.

There is no rescheduling span that will be logical for the Wolverines.

Michigan longest span between games is the four-day break between the Tuesday, Jan. 18 game against Maryland and the Sunday, Jan. 23 game at Indiana.

The Spartans have a game scheduled for Jan. 21 at Wisconsin.

Michigan also has a four-day span between the Saturday, Feb. 12 game against Ohio State and the Thursday, Feb. 17 game at Iowa.

But the Spartans have a game scheduled for Feb. 15 at Penn State.

It’s going to be difficult for Michigan State and Michigan to find a date to reschedule their game without one or both of the teams having to play on a one-day or zero-day preparation, or cramming three games into a five-day span. However, a Jan. 17 meeting would work for Michigan State but cause Michigan to play on back-to-back days.



























