SpartanMag - Renda's decommitment: What it means

Renda's decommitment: What it means
Tight end recruit Jake Renda reneged on his commitment to Michigan State and flipped to the University of Pittsburgh, Monday evening.
Renda is a 5.5 three-star recruit. He originally committed to Michigan State on July 4 over offers from Boston College, Arizona and others.
Pittsburgh offered on Monday. Renda has a lot of family in the Pittsburgh area and jumped on the Panthers’ offer soon after it was extended.
Renda transferred from Lawrenceville (NJ) Notre Dame to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG for the 2020 season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Renda played quarterback Notre Dame High School but plans to play tight end at IMG. Michigan State recruited him as a tight end.
WHAT IT MEANS
Renda is a big-framed athlete who would have fit nicely in MSU’s tight end talent pool, an area of need for the Spartans. New offensive coordinator Jay Johnson makes plentiful, varied use of tight ends, but Michigan State is a bit thin in that area for the outset of the Mel Tucker era.The Spartans will have to reopen their search for help at that position.
For the 2021 class, Michigan State has a commitment from tight end Kameron Allen (6-5, 221) of Forney, Texas. The Spartans will likely be in the market to fill the void left by Renda’s de-commitment with another tight end.
Renda never visited Michigan State. He committed to Michigan State sight-unseen. Nationwide, there figures to be a lot of sight-unseen recruits who de-commit from their initial choice due to the strange circumstances of the 2020/2021 recruiting cycle, caused by COVID-19. Renda is the second such commitment to renege on Michigan State. Florida DB Gabe Nealy committed to MSU and then decommitted within a seven-week period in the spring.
THE BIG PICTURE: STRUGGLES IN TE RECRUITING
Signing an “athlete” such as Renda to play the tight end position can be a dicey situation. The plan sometimes looks good on paper and in theory, and sometimes on film, but player development can be tricky.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news