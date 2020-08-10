SpartanMag - Renda's decommitment: What it means

Tight end recruit Jake Renda reneged on his commitment to Michigan State and flipped to the University of Pittsburgh, Monday evening.

Renda is a 5.5 three-star recruit. He originally committed to Michigan State on July 4 over offers from Boston College, Arizona and others.

Pittsburgh offered on Monday. Renda has a lot of family in the Pittsburgh area and jumped on the Panthers’ offer soon after it was extended.

Renda transferred from Lawrenceville (NJ) Notre Dame to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG for the 2020 season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Renda played quarterback Notre Dame High School but plans to play tight end at IMG. Michigan State recruited him as a tight end.