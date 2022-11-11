Jaden Akins' desperation 3-point attempt from the top of the key at the buzzer missed to the left as No. 2-ranked Gonzaga staged a 64-63 comeback victory over a spirited performance from Michigan State, Friday night in the Peraton Armed Forces Classic aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego. Michigan State led 38-31 at halftime and led by as many as 12 at 45-33 with 17:05 to play, but foul trouble to surprisingly effective Mady Sissoko and Malik Hall left the door open for Gonzaga to stage a comeback and deny the unranked Spartans a chance to post a monumental moment early in the 2022-23 season. “This will be a memory-maker for everybody,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “It would have been a little better memory maker if we had won. Somehow I’m going to keep it in perspective. We were playing for something bigger today, and that was for the veterans, who have given everything. I feel proud, I feel good, I feel excited, I’m just disappointed we lost. “I’m so humbled that I get to play in a game like this. It was an unbelievable night. A little windy at times. We had our chances. We just ran out of bodies inside. Give (Drew) Timme credit, the All-American at the end hit two or three offensive rebounds and a couple of shots.”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State had possession and a chance to win in the final seconds, after calling time out with :14 seconds left. Michigan State attempted to get Tyson Walker open off a cross screen for Malik Hall, followed by a downscreen from Pierre Brooks in screen-the-screener action. But Brooks, playing power forward due to MSU’s foul trouble, was late in showing up to set the screen, which threw off the timing off the play. Walker received the ball at the top of the key with no room. He tried to create room off the dribble, but slipped while trying to change direction on a step-back move. With the clock about to expire, Walker had no choice but to flip it back to Akins for the desperation shot over two defenders from the top of the key. Time expired as the shot missed. “We were going inside-outside,” Izzo said. “We tried to post Malik but we thought Tyson was going to be wide open. He was, he came off of there, but he slipped a little bit, but he looked wide open and then he tried to do it off the dribble and he slipped a lot.”



NO MORAL VICTORIES

Michigan State out-quicked Gonzaga in the first half, and did damage in the halfcourt and in transition. These were good indicators for the season in general, despite the loss. “There are no moral victory because you still have to win games,” Izzo said. “But we did do a lot of things right and most of them you wouldn’t see because they were scouting report things. That’s what you look for in a team, can they follow the scouting report? “The problem is we had A, B and C on how we were going to cover it. Jaden not being there a long time and the other freshmen not being there as much, that’s where it hurt a little bit. “I’ve never seen a team that followed the gameplan like we wanted it. We just had some goofy turnovers and then the foul trouble, we just had some weird lineups in there. Jaden is not quite ready yet. “But at the same time, they had some problems too. We feel good that we can play and now we’re going to go try to play with Kentucky.” Michigan State will play No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday in Indianapolis in the Champions Classic.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Sissoko was a force, with 14 points and nine rebounds. He set career highs in points and rebounds before halftime. He was effective going to the rim off screen-and-roll action in the first half, but didn’t have a field goal in the second half as foul trouble limited him to 11 minutes of playing time after the break. In the first half, Sissoko was clear of foul trouble and out-played Timme over the first 20 minutes. Sissoko committed his second foul, a light one while defending the post, in the opening minute of the second half. Then he picked up his third foul with 16:46 left. Michigan State led 45-33 at the time, but the game changed right then. Sissoko was 4-of-5 from the field and 6-of-11 from the foul line. Walker scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. A.J. Hoggard added 12 points and six assists, but had four turnovers. Hall scored 11 for the Spartans, with seven rebounds. Joey Hauser struggled, going 0-for-5 from the field with three turnovers and one rebound. He fouled out after playing 19 minutes. * Gonzaga beat Michigan State on the boards 21-12 in the second half. Gonzaga missed 13 shots in the second half (13 of 26 from the field), but collected a whopping nine offensive rebounds off of those 13 misses. Timme was crafty in sneakily pushing Spartans out of position in going to the offensive glass. He was 5-of-7 from the field in the second half.



COOPER ‘WASN’T READY THIS MORNING’

Freshman center Jaxon Kohler struggled mightily when tasked with guarding Timme. Kohler played just 11 minutes and was a team-worst -14 in plus-minus. Sissoko was a team-best +15. Freshman Carson Cooper did not play, despite the foul trouble. Izzo was not happy with Cooper when asked after the game if he considered playing Cooper. “No,” said angrily. “Did not have a very good freakin day. So don’t ask me those questions. If I felt like I was going to use Cooper, I would have used Cooper. Freshmen have got to get their butt ready to play but his wasn’t ready this morning, so write that.”



MOMENTS THAT MATTERED