Rehash & Analysis: Win not pretty, but certainly gritty

Michigan State has become one of the surprises of college football in 2021, but the ugliest win might look the prettiest to head coach Mel Tucker.





The No. 10-ranked Spartans (7-0) struggled on the ground and through the air, but rose up enough on defense when it mattered most to secure a hard-fought 20-15 victory over hard-luck Indiana, Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.





“I told the players I haven’t been more proud of a team, this team, this season, than I was today because that was a tough game,” Tucker said, “that we had to play on the road, their homecoming, they were coming off a bye week. We knew they would be fresh and they would be ready. Our guys didn’t flinch. They kept chopping, kept believing, kept trusting each other and found a way to get it done.”





The Spartans were out-gained 217-57 in the first half, but trailed just 9-7 after three good defensive stands in the red zone, and a first-quarter interception and 30-yard return for a touchdown by linebacker Cal Haladay.





In the second half, Michigan State out-gained the Hoosiers 184-105, with the Spartan defense getting severe heat on Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle throughout the Hoosiers’ final three possessions.





“Shoot, everybody knows when you go through the Big Ten, home or away, it’s going to be slobber knockers, dog fights, whatever you want to call it,” Tucker said. “Style points sometimes are not going to be there. They certainly weren’t there today, but you get in the left hand column and keep going.”





With strong linebacker play and squared-up discipline from the secondary, Indiana held Kenneth Walker III to 84 yards on 23 carries (3.7 per attempt). His long carry of the day went for 13 yards. Walker came into the game as the nation’s leading rusher.





Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne had trouble getting open receivers against Indiana’s tricky, stingy pass defense. Thorne was 14 of 26 for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked twice.





But MSU’s defense was stifling down the stretch. Jacub Panasiuk’s sack with 2:47 left on second down, and Jacob Slade’s QB pressure and knockdown on third-and-21 with 2:17 left putting a hole in Indiana’s hopes of staging a comeback.





Tuttle’s fourth-and-21 deep pass, with Michigan State defensive end Drew Jordan pressuring him out of the pocket, was knocked down by Spartan safety Emmanuel Flowers.





Michigan State finished it off when Walker carried for gains of 9 and 3 to move the chains and exhaust the clock.





“We talked about needing to come out with good energy in the second half, and that’s what we did,” Tucker said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy but we were willing to do whatever it took all the way down to the very end to get the job done. I was very proud of our team’s mental toughness and being resilient and being able to hang together and get the job done on the road.”





Michigan State linebacker Quavaris Crouch led Michigan State with 13 tackles and one pass break-up.





Panasiuk, Chester Kimbrough and Noah Harvey had sacks for Michigan State.





Darius Snow had an interception for the Spartans.





Tuttle was 28 of 52 for 188 yards, held to just 3.6 yards per pass attempt.





Indiana rushed for 134 yards, with tailback Stephen Carr netting 53 yards on 19 carries (2.8 per attempt).





Indiana outgained Michigan State on the ground, 134-100.





“They (Indiana) are a tough, physical team,” Tucker said. “So are we. So we knew it was going to be a tough, physical game and it would be a four-quarter game. There were no surprises. They answered the bell. There was never any question about that, and that’s the way it’s going to be every week, every game.





“We are into the thick of the Big Ten. We have a bye. So we need to rest up.”





Michigan State will be undefeated when it plays host to rival Michigan on Oct. 30. Michigan needs to beat Northwestern next weekend to turn it into a battle of the unbeatens.