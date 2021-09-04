Rehash & Analysis: Tucker 'wasn't surprised by anything' in 38-21 win

“I told our players for eight months we’ve had our head down, working and there were a lot of questions about our team. A lot has been said about who we may be or may not be. I told them we had an opportunity to tell our version of the story by how we play, and that’s what we did.”

“I wasn’t surprised by anything,” Tucker said. “We practice really hard. We practice with tempo. We have physical practices. You pretty much know what you’re capable of doing, it’s just a matter of executing on the field. We were able to do that but I wasn’t surprised about anything that happened tonight.

Now, the Spartans now who their signal caller is, and who their breakout performer is on offense. Mel Tucker saw this coming.

Thorne learned on Thursday that he would be the starter, but that news was kept pretty quiet in media and fan circles throughout the week.

Sophomore Payton Thorne was revealed as the new starting quarterback and delivered 185 yards through the air on 15-of-26 accuracy, including a 14-yard TD to running back Jason Simmons on a screen pass which gave Michigan State a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Kenneth is Kenneth Walker III. He was the dominant player on the field, serving as a one-man happy graham for Spartan fans all over the world. He rushed for 264 yards on 23 carries, with TD runs of 75, 3, 5 and 6 yards. He also had runs of 23, 14, 50 and 30 yards.

“I just want to say I’m sorry for maybe not hyping Kenneth up enough,” he said, drawing laughs a few minutes after midnight at Ryan Field.

Evanston, Ill. - Michigan State senior safety Xavier Henderson stepped to the microphone after Michigan State’s surprisingly shiny 38-21 victory over Northwestern with an apology.

“We know we had a very good spring practice and a very physical camp and we’ve just been waiting to get to show the world what we can do and I think that’s what we did here tonight,” Henderson said.

Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin added a 37-yard field goal to extend the lead to 31-14 and then Walker’s final TD with 1:29 to play capped the scoring at 38-21.

Michigan State then marched 80 yards on 10 plays to establish a 28-7 lead and regain firm control of the game. Thorne completed passes of 26, 13, 11 and 23 yards on that drive.

Northwestern had a chance to cut further into the lead on its opening drive of the second half, but Henderson thwarted the possession with a sack on a third-and-goal play at the 12-yard line. Northwestern’s Charlie Kuhbander then missed a 38-yard field goal.

Northwestern cut the lead to 21-7 at halftime when QB Hunter Johnson connected with tight end Trey Pugh on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line.

Walker made it 14-0 with a 3-yard TD run on the Spartans’ second drive of the game, aided by a heavy wham block from H-back Connor Heyward and a good combo block by left guard J.D. Duplain, who took care of a defensive tackle and a run-blitzing linebacker in succession on that play.

"I've seen him do that in practice about 50 times," Thorne said. "The guy took a not-great angle on him. Obviously he has never played against Ken. So he made a nice little jump cut. It was good to see."

“We see that every day in practice from him,” Tucker said. “I mean that’s what he does.”

Walker scored on the first play of the game, bursting 75 yards around left end, making a safety miss, and sprinting the distance in a fashion that we’ve not seen from a Spartan tailback in a handful of years. But internally, they’ve been seeing it for weeks from No. 9.

* Junior WR Jayden Reed led Michigan State with five catches for 64 yards. He delivered a terrific crack block on a cornerback during Walker’s 75-yard TD run, and then came off of that initial block to also seal inside linebacker Peter McIntyre from pursuing the alley.

Reed also hauled in a 20-yard jump ball on a hitch-and-go which helped fuel MSU’s second scoring drive.

* Junior WR Tre Mosley had four catches for 59 yards, including a 26-yarder on corner route during the drive that put Michigan State up 28-7.

* Reed, Mosley and Jalen Nailor, who had two catches for 20 yards, served as MSU’s busiest receivers. The playing group at that position didn’t go much beyond those three.

* Heyward was an impact player at his new position. He had three catches for 28 yards, including a diving 16-yarder on second-and-9 which keyed MSU’s second scoring drive.

Five plays later, Thorne threw a checkdown to Heyward short of the sticks on third-and-seven, but Heyward put his head down, surged with physicality, broke one tackle and dragged a couple of guys forward for six yards after contact and enough for a first down. Key play, key effort.

* Thorne had 28 yards rushing, including an 18-yarder. He carried the ball just enough to establish himself as a running threat on zone read options. He won’t pull it and keep it very often, but he showed that the defense must account for him - that helps create just a little more daylight for Walker.

* With Walker having a huge day, MSU’s back-up tailbacks didn’t get much work. Jordon Simmons, last year’s leading rusher, had five carries for 10 yards.

Harold Joiner, the transfer from Auburn, had three carries for 12 yards. However, he fumbled in the fourth quarter when he appeared to be briefly knocked out while taking a shoulder to the head. The play was reviewed for targeting but no foul was called.

After the hit, Joiner was stunned and rendered almost motionless on the field for more than a minute. He eventually was helped to his feet and left the field under his own power but groggy.

Elijah Collins, who led Michigan State in rushing two years ago with 988 yards, didn’t get a carry. He saw action on special teams.

* Collins, tight end Trenton Gillison and linebacker Noah Harvey were three players who have been starters in the past but were relegated to third string duty, or lower, in the 2021 opener.

Harvey was replaced by sophomore Cal Haladay at Mike linebacker. Haladay started next to Tennessee transfer Quavaris Crouch. Crouch had seven tackles, including a sack.

Haladay, who was a standout performer in the spring scrimmage, had six tackles and a pass break-up.

“He’s been looking good in practice for sure,” Henderson said of Haladay. “I knew it was going to be a shock for some people to see him out there but I loved seeing Cal out there. He gets the job done. He is the only guy who doesn’t wear no gloves or no tape or anything. He just shows up and gets the job done. It’s exciting to watch Cal get his chance and I’m really happy for him.”

* Kalon Gervin and Alabama transfer Ronald Williams started at cornerback. They each gave up a deep ball in the first quarter but played pretty clean after that. Gervin had eight tackles, including a touchdown-saving sprint tackle to chase down Evan Hull on the first play of the second half, stopping the play for a 49-yard gain when it almost got out for a touchdown. Michigan State stiffened in the red zone and forced a field goal attempt, which missed. Gervin’s sprint tackle was a sneaky huge play in this game in maintaining a 21-7 lead early in the third quarter.

* Redshirt freshman Simeon Barrow, another standout from the spring scrimmage who opted out of the 2020 season, was a surprise starter at defensive tackle. He had three tackles on the night, and started next to sophomore Jalen Hunt. Hunt had one tackle but left the game with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Michigan State rotated liberally, and effectively, on the defensive line, with Kyle King, Jacob Slade and Maverick Hansen getting regular playing time at defensive tackle. King, a redshirt freshman from Greenfield, Ind., saw playing time for the first time in his career, and registered a batted-down pass to help the Spartans get off the field on a third-and-eight late in the second quarter.

Slimmed-down Dashaun Mallory worked as a second-string defensive tackle but didn’t crack the stat sheet.

* At defensive end, Michigan State started Drew Beesley (three tackles and one QB hurry) and Jacub Panasiuk. Panasiuk had another quiet game after a quiet 2020 season.

Drew Jordan (two tackles), Jeff Pietrowski (two tackles and on QB hurry), Michael Fletcher and Tank Brown (two tackles) also saw action at defensive end.

* At linebacker, Chase Kline subbed in for Crouch at times. Michigan transfer Ben VanSumeren played a few snaps at Mike linebacker. Harvey saw action in red zone defense.

* That’s five linebackers, six defensive tackles and six defensive ends who saw meaningful reps. That’s 17 players in the defensive front six who rotated into the game. None of them are superstars right now, but Michigan State has enough capable bodies to get strength from numbers.

“The more players you have that have a role on the team, the better your morale is going to be,” Tucker said. “It was a combination of where guys earned the right to play and we also need to keep guys fresh. If you step on the field, in our mind, you’re a starter. We expect you to be able to execute and play winning football if you’re out there. We have more players that can do that but we are still looking to get more guys involved.”

* On the offensive line, sixth-year senior Luke Campbell came off the bench and played at both tackle positions. It marked his first playing time since the 2019 Michigan game. He missed the last three games of that season and all of last year.

Campbell, who was honorable mention All-Big Ten as a redshirt-freshman in 2017, was invited to stay with the team as a super senior and quietly toiled away during the spring and August camp, culminating in an extended role in this game.

* As expected, Michigan State started Jarrett Horst at left tackle, Duplain at left guard, Matt Allen at center, Kevin Jarvis at right guard and A.J. Arcuri at right tackle.

Allen was flagged for holding on a third-and-10 during MSU’s third drive, which resulted in a punt. Allen was replaced by Nick Samac on the next drive, but Samac was flagged for a snap infraction. Allen and Samac split time the rest of the night.

Offensive guard Matt Carrick, who started every game last year, saw action as a reserve guard. Late in the game, Blake Bueter and offensive tackle Spencer Brown saw action.

* Even punter Bryce Baringer showed improvement. He punted four times, averaging 47.3 yards per attempt. He had a 57-yarder and a 41-yarder which was downed at the 1-yard line.

Reserve wide receiver Montorie Foster and second string cornerback Marqui Lowery served as a punt coverage gunners. Foster made a leverage error on one occasion, which opened the door for a 13-yard punt return.

Michigan State long snapper Hank Pepper, a freshman, was quick as a coverage man from that position, and posted one tackle. Pepper was a linebacker of some renown at Chandler (Ariz.) High School and looked the part on coverage in this role.

* Someone named Kobe Myers also traveled and saw playing time for the Spartans on special teams. Myers (6-1, 220) is a redshirt freshman from Pontiac. He attended Waterford Mott in 2018 and then played at Blair Prep Academy in Blairstown, NJ in 2019. He redshirted at Michigan State last year.

“The players love each other and they are very unselfish,” Tucker said. “These guys have come together for a common purpose and they are playing hard for each other and they are playing hard for Michigan State. It’s important to them to have the green and white on. It’s a fun group to coach.”