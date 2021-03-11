SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: Spartans ousted early, await NCAA brackets

It was a tale of two personalities for Michigan State in a disturbing 68-57 loss to Maryland in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Thursday in Indianapolis. Michigan State played perhaps its best basketball of the season in the first 10 minutes in jumping out to leads of 19-8 and 23-11, looking fresh, connected, skilled, intense and focused. But then Michigan State collapsed. The Spartans went on a 1-for-15 drought from the field, along with eight turnovers, during the last 4:42 of the first half and the first 5:04 of the second half as part a 29-8 Terrapin run. That turned a 26-18 Michigan State lead into a 47-34 lead for the Terrapins. The Spartans never recovered. Michigan State outshot Maryland 41.5 percent to 38.2 percent, but the Spartans committed 18 turnovers and the Terrapins were 20-of-28 from the foul line (compared to 9-of-18 for Michigan State ).

IZZO BLAMES HIMSELF

Tom Izzo was whistled for a technical foul with 4:18 left in the first half and the Spartans leading 26-20. That’s right around the time that the game flipped, and Izzo blamed himself. “I solely pray that every alum out there looks at this game and doesn’t say one thing to a player and just blames me,” Izzo said. “I let the officiating get to me. In the 26 years in this job, that should never happen. That’s totally my fault, not for the technical, just for the entire situation. "I can sit here and tell you things I did wrong. I didn’t think it (the technical) was totally deserving. I said what I said. I don’t take anything back. I just wouldn’t have let it bother me as much as it did and that was immature and ridiculous.” Izzo spoke out about the officiating during a halftime interview with Andy Katz of the Big Ten network. “The free throws are 16 to three,” Izzo said. They were actually 16 to eight, but we got the point. However, Izzo regretted it. “I did a poor job and the coach has to be able to admit when he did, just like when I tell you I think a player did,” Izzo said. “I thought the game plan was awesome. For 12 or 13 minutes we went inside and we were playing great and we had so many guys in foul trouble and Malik (Hall) was a big one. “We just struggled. Josh (Langford) struggled. But the biggest guy that struggled was the way I handled the end of the half, halftime and the beginning of the second half. I will own up and take full blame.” The players seemed to follow Izzo’s lead, negatively. “I would say the style we played after the first 10 minutes was piss poor,” said Michigan State sophomore Malik Hall. “We let all the stoppages and them going on a little run and getting calls and we started missing shots and we let it all get to us. We can’t do that. The game of basketball, you just have to keep playing through it. We kind of put our head down and didn’t keep on.” Izzo was asked about official Bo Borowski, who has been present for some of Izzo’s toughest moments this year, including MSU’s 55-54 loss to Purdue on Jan. 8. When asked about being 0-4 in games in which Borowski has officiated this year, Izzo said: “Listen, it’s not the officials’ fault. It’s my fault. “There was something that happened early in the year that really, really bothered me and maybe I let it drag on. Like I said, grow up Izzo. That should be your headline. "I didn’t know we were 0-4. I don’t know about those stats. There’s a lot of great officials out there. I don’t like the consistency of games from what I’ve seen throughout the season. “We lost the game. I said I did a bad job because I let it get to me. “We didn’t play well but I think the game was won and lost with the guy you’re talking to. I don’t feel that way very often but I do today.”

WHAT’S NEXT



Michigan State falls to 15-12 overall. Maryland is 16-12 and will play Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Spartans entered the game projected as being safely in the NCAA Tournament field by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS’s Jerry Palm. Palm had Michigan State as a No. 9 seed prior to this game. This loss could drop Michigan State into the No. 10 or 11 slot, which could make for a marginally more difficult game in the first round, but perhaps a more manageable upset possibility in the second round. However, Michigan State can forget about getting past a first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament if it plays like it did against Maryland. "I don't think we're good enough to beat anybody; we've proven we are good enough to beat anybody," Izzo said. "But our margin for error is really slim." The players and coaches will be quarantined in solo hotel rooms until Sunday and throughout the NCAA Tournament. "Nobody is allowed in the room with us," Izzo said. "I will go in that room and I'm going to beat the hell out of myself for it. It will be good. I hope it has rubber walls."

HALL’S SECOND FOUL HURT

Hall scored a season-high 19 points for Michigan State. He was 8-of-12 from the field to go with five rebounds. He played only five minutes in the first half, having picked up two early fouls. He played 14 minutes in the second half. "He did a hell of job putting the ball on the floor better and he hit a couple of threes," Izzo said. "He has been a little up and down this year like a lot of us, including the coach." Hall had five points in five minutes in the first half, scoring on a hook shot (giving Michigan State a 4-3 lead) and a 3-pointer from the right corner on a skip pass from Henry. Hall collected his second foul :20 seconds after that 3-pointer. It didn’t seem like a big deal at the time, with Michigan State leading 12-4, but Izzo says it was. “The game plan is we are going inside where we have an advantage in height, and we did," Izzo said. "And their advantage is they are going to go outside. There’s where Malik was a little bit of both. That really hurt us when he got his second foul because he is the right matchup for those guys. We gave up four 3-pointers to their four and five men that he wouldn’t have given up.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE