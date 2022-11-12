East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State climbed back to .500 with a messy but nourishing 27-21 victory over Rutgers, Saturday at cold Spartan Stadium.

At 5-5, the Spartans are one win away from gaining bowl eligibility. Michigan State should feel good about closing out this victory and a two-game winning streak, but the Spartans exit the game still in search of what head coach Mel Tucker would call their best 60 minutes of football. This wasn’t it.

Michigan State needed 34- and 48-yard field goals from Ben Patton in the final 6:28, and an onside kick recovery from Tre Mosley in the final minute to put the game away.

Rutgers had success on the ground all day with pile-moving running back Kyle Monangai rushing for 162 yards on 24 carries.

Rutgers cut the lead to 27-21 when QB Gavin Wimsatt connected with Shameen Jones for a desperation 31-yard TD pass on fourth-and-10. Michigan State safety Kendell Brooks misjudged the ball on the play, which set the stage for a nail-biting on-side kick.

“We did some good things today,” Tucker said. “It’s important to finish strong and play our best football in Novemeber. That’s a sign of high character. That’s what we are aiming to do.

“Rutgers is a really tough, hard-nosed football team. They play hard and it was physical out there.”

The two-game win streak feels good, but Tucker isn’t doing cartwheels about it.

“It’s not like we reinvented the wheel or anything,” Tucker said. “We just trusted the process and stayed resilient. We had some bumps in the road and it’s been painful at times, but if it was easy, everybody would be doing it.”

Michigan State crowded around kicker Patton, and back-up kicker Jack Stone, throughout the practice week to add pressure to them. Tucker said it was an open competition after Patton missed a late field goal and an extra point last week. Teammates say Patton didn’t miss a kick all week in practice.

“That’s huge,” said Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. “We won by two field goals. Credit to him for really kicking the ball well in not ideal kicking conditions.”

Michigan State needs a win next week on Senior Day against Indiana in order to gain bowl eligibility for a second straight year.

“I think we’re playing a lot better than we were earlier in the year as a team,” Thorne said. “We just have to keep rolling. We have two more games guaranteed to us on the schedule right now and we have to do what we can to get ourselves another one.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne completed 19 of 35 passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. However, he was imperfect on a cold day, including an inaccurate bootleg pass on fourth-and-one which ended a drive in the first quarter.

Jayden Reed had four catches for 90 yards.

Tight end Daniel Barker had four catches for 64 yards and Keon Coleman had four catches for 26 yards.

* Jalen Berger rushed for 85 yards on 16 attempts. Jarek Broussard had 80 yards on 11 carries as Michigan State rushed for 197 yards on 35 attempts.

“We ran the ball well from the jump,” Thorne said. “We were moving the ball well, we just weren’t putting points on the board. It was good to see us run the ball well, guys were opening up creases. When we’re running the ball well, it opens up everything for us.”

* Cal Haladay led Michigan State with 20 tackles. Brooks had 10 tackles, but he and fellow Spartans missed more tackles in this game than in any other this season.

* Rutgers out-gained Michigan State 460-453.

TURNING POINT

With Rutgers holding full momentum of the game and the line of scrimmage, Jacob Slade blocked a 38-yard field goal attempt with 9:17 remaining in the game and Rutgers threatening to cut the lead to 21-17. Ameer Speed recovered the loose ball and had nothing but air between himself and the goal line, but Speed fumbled it. Michigan State recovered at the Michigan State 44-yard line by Ben VanSumeren.

Seven plays later, walk-on transfer kicker Ben Patton hit a crucial 34-yard field goal to make it a two-score game at 24-14.

Spartan fans held their breath as MSU’s short snapper and kicker finally came together to produce in a clutch situation. MSU’s place kickers came into the game a paltry 2-of-6 on the year.

But it was Slade’s blocked field goal, beating the left guard to do it, which gave Michigan State a crucial lift.

“That was a huge, huge play in the game,” Tucker said .”That’s just playing with effort and toughness, :06 seconds a play, not taking anything for granted and getting after it. It was really good execution and toughness.

“We talked about that all week, about being able to get some push inside on their guards. We had been close in some other games this year, even recently, really close on blocking some field goals and extra points. We were able to show the guys that we were really just this close to getting a hand on it up the middle. We saw some opportunities inside and we knew that if we got in those situations, we could get some push, we would have a chance to get a block. And we knew that was going to make a difference in the game because we knew it was going to be a close game and we prepared for a close game.”

* Tucker said he had no updates on the eight suspended players from the tunnel incident at Michigan.

“Those guys are suspended until the investigation has taken place,” Tucker said. “And at that point, we will regroup.”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State seemingly took control of the game with an 86-yard TD drive on the Spartans’ first drive of the second half. Jayden Reed finished the drive with a 25-yard TD reception on a deep post.

Reed also had a 25-yard catch into the cover-two hole earlier in the drive.

Earlier in the drive, Jalen Berger had rushes of 8 and 22, thanks to a nice seal block by left tackle Brandon Baldwin and a couple of broken tackles by Berger.

MSU’s next possession was stopped on downs at the Rutgers 32-yard line on a fourth-and-nine high incompletion intended for Keon Coleman. A holding penalty by right tackle Spencer Brown stalled the drive. Brown was replaced by redshirt freshman Ethan Boyd later in the second half.

Rutgers took possession, and momentum, driving 69 yards for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 21-14 with 1:30 left in the third quarter, when wildcat QB Johnny Langan scored on a 1-yard run. Earlier on that drive, wide receiver Aaron Cruickshank had a 28-yard catch on a corner route against Ronald Williams and a 25-yard run on a reverse as Aaron Brulé lost containment.

THE REST OF IT

Michigan State took a 7-0 lead, scoring on its third possession of the game when Thorne found Daniel Barker for a 26-yard touchdown pass on a slant-and-go.

Michigan State opened the middle for Barker by sending Maliq Carr on a corner route to the left and Jayden Reed on a corner route to the right. Thorne was on time with the ball, releasing it just before Barker made his break.

Earlier in that drive, Thorne hit Barker for 19 yards on a third-and-four dig route. Thorne threw high but Barker hauled it in.

Thorne also found Barker for 11 yards on a sit-down over the middle, and hit Maliq Carr on a 5-yard square-out on third-and-six as the Spartans featured the tight end on the drive.

Rutgers tied the game at 7-7 with 5:52 left in the first half when quarterback Gavin Wimsatt hit running back Aaron Young for an 18-yard TD strike. Michigan State was in two-deep zone, and safety Kendell Brooks was fooled by late crossing action on the route. He and Xavier Henderson ended up on the same receiver when Brooks should have picked up Young coming out of the break.

Michigan State had been pretty clean on assignments and communication over the last three quarters of the Michigan game and the entire Illinois game, but Rutgers put a crafty play on Brooks and capitalized.

Michigan State took a 14-7 lead into halftime after Jalen Berger scored on a 2-yard TD run with 2:05 left in the second quarter.

Jarek Broussard had gains of 9, 7 and 3 (on third-and-three) on that drive. And Carr drew a pass interference flag in the end zone on a corner route on third-and-goal, setting up Berger’s short plunge.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State moved the ball with nice balance through most of the day, but drive-stoppers at inopportune moments left the Scarlet Knights in the game.

Michigan State took some steps on special teams with long snapper Michael Donovan producing good snaps for Patton. Patton’s crucial kicks in the fourth quarter give him, his teammates and coaches a stride of confidence in the kicking game - something Michigan State hasn’t had all year.

The biggest negative from this game was MSU’s problems in run defense. The Spartans have allowed 100 or more yards rushing on a weekly basis, but - despite the ugly stat sheet - Michigan State battled hard to keep Blake Corum out of the end zone two weeks ago, and the Spartans slugged it out with effectiveness against 37 tailback blasts by the Illini last week.

But Rutgers came into this game as one of the least-productive running teams in the Big Ten. Allowing Monangai to move the pile the way he did was a step backward for the Michigan State defense. Missed tackles were a factor at times, especially for Brooks, who has been a terrific run stopper for most of the season.

Middle linebacker Ben VanSumeren struggled as a run defender between the tackles earlier in the season and then was replaced at the position by Jacoby Windmon. With Windmon suspended, VanSumeren started last week and showed vast improvement. However, VanSumeren might have taken a step backward in this game.

Next week, Indiana will look to move the ball with a spread offense and an uptempo attack, if the Hoosiers’ depleted quarterback situation will allow it. Michigan State will need to win versus a different brand of ball next week, and the Spartans need to finish the home portion of the schedule proving that their pass defense is more reliable than it was a year ago or even two months ago.