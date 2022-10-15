“It just feels so good to get a win,” said senior safety Xavier Henderson, who was back on the field for the first time since suffering a leg injury in the season opener. “We went out there and fought today. And it feels so good for everyone in the organization to put that work in and reap the benefits afterwards.”

Reed’s catch sent the Spartan sideline, and band, and cheerleaders, and green and white well-wishers everywhere, into a long-needed celebration.

Payton Thorne changed the play at the line of scrimmage and hooked up with Jayden Reed for a 27-yard touchdown pass on a back-shoulder fade for the game-winning points.

East Lansing, Mich. - The Spartans breathed some desperately-needed oxygen into a suffocated season with a breathtaking 34-28, double-overtime victory over Wisconsin, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Needing any kind of score to win in the bottom of the second overtime, Thorne said he wasn’t playing for a field goal.

“I was playing for a touchdown, that’s for sure,” he said.

And he made an executive decision on third-and-12 at the Wisconsin 27-yard line.

“I said, ‘Screw it. Let’s protect this thing up, and put it up in the end zone," Thorne said. "And he (Reed) did a a great job of coming down with the ball.”

Thorne said Wisconsin was showing blitz prior to the play, which caused him to audible to the deep fade to Reed.

“They walked their backer off the edge and I’m think he’s probably coming,” Thorne said. “Even if he is bluffing, they might bring someone from the other side and the wasn’t great for the play that was called.”

So Thorne went with the deep fade in the northeast corner of the end zone, where Thorne and Reed made game-changing plays on fourth down against Michigan and Penn State in victories last year.

This time, the victory won't move the needle in the Top 25 rankings like last year, but in some ways it seemed comporably satisfying.

WHAT IT MEANS

With this win, Michigan State snapped a four-game losing streak, improved to 3-4 and can renew its postseason hopes. Wisconsin, with interim head coach Jim Leonhard, fell to 3-4.

“The way we have stuck together and handled adversity and blocked out the noise, we had very good focus today,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “They just believe in each other and believe in what we’re doing. We executed more often tonight and we got the result we wanted. I’m proud of our guys and everyone in our organization for staying together. Really solid team win for us.”

KEY PLAY

Jacoby Windmon, playing middle linebacker for the first time this season, stripped the ball from Badger running back Braelon Allen to end Wisconsin’s possession in the second overtime, and pump life into Spartans’ hopes, which had ebbed and flowed throughout a roller coaster game.

On the first play of the first overtime, Reed threw a flanker option pass to Keon Coleman for a 25-yard touchdown.

Michigan State had a great chance to end the game defensively in the bottom of the first overtime when Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz’s pass sailed through the hands of nickel back Angelo Grose and safety Dillon Tatum. Two plays later, Mertz found Keontez Lewis for a 25-yard TD pass against Grose’s man-to-man coverage, which tied the game at 28-28.

Michigan State had played a relatively clean game of assignment football for a change until Ameer Speed and true freshman safety Dillon Tatum had an apparent miscommunication in zone coverage on a corner route, resulting in a 3-yard TD pass from Badger QB Graham Mertz to Skyler Bell on fourth-and-goal to tie the game at 21-21 with 2:04 left.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Thorne passes for 265 yards on 21-of-29 accuracy, with two TDs and no interceptions.

Reed had nine catches for 117 yards.

Coleman had five catches for 79 yards.

Jalen Berger led Michigan State with 59 yards on 16 carries, with one touchdown against his former team.

Elijah Collins had 43 yards on 14 carries with one touchdowns.

Windmon led Michigan State with 11 sacks, two tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Michigan State out-gained Wisconsin 389-283.

The Badgers rushed for 152 yards with an average of 3.9 per carry. Michigan State rushed for 99 yards with an average of 2.8 per try.

GAME CHANGERS

Michigan State held Wisconsin to 131 yards passing on 14-of-25 accuracy.

With Windmon at middle linebacker and Henderson at safety, MSU’s communication was the best its been since the season opener. However, the Spartans were facing the least-dynamic offense they’ve seen since the first two games.

CLOCK MANAGEMENT QUESTION

Michigan State had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a bad snap from second-string, redshirt-freshman long snapper Michael Donovan botched Ben Patton’s opportunity to attempt a 46-yard field goal.

Questionable clock management at the end of regulation resulted in Michigan State having to hurry the field goal unit onto the field in the final seconds. Michigan State used its final time out after a second-and-seven at the 33-yard line yielded 5 yards from Collins with :27 seconds left.

Another option would have been to run a hurry-up running play on third-and-two and the clock at :27 and running, with a chance to get a first down, which would have stopped the clock momentarily. If that play had failed, then a time out could have been used to attempt a field goal under unhurried circumstances.

On third-and-two, Michigan State attempted a pass play which resulted in Reed being tackles for a 1-yard loss. The field goal unit raced onto the field, and got set, only to see the snap dribble through the grass. Holder Bryce Baringer rolled out looking for an emergency receiver but found no one open and launched a ball near the goal line, which was intercepted as regulation time expired.

“We were looking to go down there and score a touchdown,” Tucker said. “It didn’t work out so we did a really good job with the May Day, getting those guys out there. We were out of time outs. I need to see the film but it looked like we had a snap hold situation where it wasn’t good.”

Xavier Henderson started at safety and played most of the game. It was his first action since suffering a leg injury in the season opener against Western Michigan.

Jacob Slade was back on the field for the first time since the Akron game.

“It does make a difference who’s out there because Slade and X, they’re good football players,” Tucker said. “They have experience and they are leaders for us. Slade anchors our front seven and X runs things in our back end, not only in production but in communication, making calls. It was good to have those guys back. They fought hard to get back.”

THE REST OF IT

Michigan State took its first lead at 21-14 on a 27-yard TD pass from Thorne to Coleman, on a back shoulder fade, with 7:23 remaining. Michigan State was aided by two pass interference calls on that play, including one drawn by Jayden Reed on fourth-and-five.

Michigan State tied the game at 14-14 with :54 seconds left in the third quarter when Elijah Collins scored from one yard out on an inside zone.

That TD drive was fueled by a 72-yard pass from Thorne to tight end Maliq Carr. Carr broke a tackle and fended off a strip attempt while rambling to the 12-yard line.

Thorne kept the scoring drive alive with a 6-yard pass to Tre Mosley on third-and-five at the 7-yard line.

Wisconsin took a 14-7 lead on a Braelon Allen 1-yard TD run. That drive began with a 34-yard run by Allen, with MSU’s defense failing to set an edge and freshman safety Dillon Tatum getting caught in the wash and failing to get a good pursuit angle.

Michigan State tied the game at 7-7 on a 12-yard TD run by Jalen Berger late in the first quarter. An interception by Windmon moments earlier at the 12-yard line set up the touchdown.

Wisconsin took a 7-0 lead with a 63-yard scoring drive on the Badgers’ opening possession. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen scored on a fourth-and-one plunge.

Stay tuned to SpartanMag.com for more coverage and analysis.