Mel Tucker’s call for complementary football fell short once again in a 27-13 loss at Maryland, Saturday at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md.

This time, the offense failed to show up for most of the second half. In their first four drives of the second half, the Spartans could muster a total of only one first down and could do nothing to cut into a 21-13 halftime deficit.

Two second-half field goals is all Maryland needed to secure victory.

Michigan State has lost three straight games and is 2-3 overall, 0-2 in the Big Ten. Although the Spartans showed a little bit of progress on defense, signs of Michigan State rallying toward a .500 record or better this season are growing scant.

“You asked me how do I feel right now?” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said after the game, repeating a question that was asked to him. “It’s a combination of anger, frustration, but then on the other side, based on my experience, determination and looking for things that we can build upon. I mean I got guys out there making a goal line stand. Against a good team, that’s hard to do. That shows a lot of character. And then we stall out on offense.

“In a lot of instances, we’re not that far away but at this level, like we talked about last week, you can be close, but at close doesn’t get it and that’s how you end up in the situation we’re in right now.

“So we have to have more execution on a consistent basis across the board for us to be successful. That’s what it comes down to. That’s our job as coaches, to figure out how we get that execution that we need to be successful.”

Maryland improved to 4-1, joining Minnesota, Purdue and even Illinois as programs that are elevating quickly above Michigan State in terms of Big Ten respectability. Next week, Michigan State plays conference powerhouse Ohio State at Spartan Stadium, making a 2-4 mark for the first half of the season almost a lock at this point.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Michigan State squandered seven points in the kicking game. Transfer kicker Ben Patton missed a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter in his first attempt as a Spartan.

Later, a botched snap by Hank Pepper cost Michigan State an extra point after cutting the lead to 14-13. That misfire came after Paytone Thorne hooked up with Jayden Reed with an 8-yard TD pass on a fade to the back corner.

“What I was told is the ball was snapped and it hit one of our lineman’s leg,” Tucker said.

Then Jack Stone, who was the primary place kicker for the first four games, replaced Patton and his 45-yarder at the end of the first half was blocked when Tyler Hunt was beaten around the left end.

“I was very disappointed on the lack of execution on special teams,” Tucker said.

Thorne completed 27 of 44 passes for 221 yards. He threw short completions all day, had little success downfield and averaged just 5.0 yards per pass attempt. He was victimized by some drops on intermedia passes in the second half.

He also caught a huge break when an apparent interception, which was returned to the 4-yard line in the final minute of the first half, was overturned by a gift of a personal foul call. Thorne was then ultra-careful for the final seconds of the first half, and had trouble getting untracked in the second half.

Michigan State’s two leading wide receivers - Reed (seven catches) and Keon Coleman (six catches) - averaged just 8.7 and 7.8 yards per reception.

Michigan State’s ground attack improved a bit, but the Spartans couldn’t sustain drives long enough to make more of a dent on the ground. Elijah Collins, up from two years on the third string, led Michigan State with 36 yards on five carries, including a tackle-breaking, 12-yard TD run late in the first quarter which tied the game at 7-7.

“That felt amazing,” Collins said.

Jalen Berger added 34 yards on nine carries and Jarek Broussard had 16 yards on three carries as Michigan State’s tailbacks averaged 5.0 yards per carry, but had only 17 combined attempts.

Michigan State rushed for 100 yards on the nose, on 22 carries (4.5 per attempt) but fell to 13-2 in games in which Michigan State rushes for 100 yards or more.

Maryland out-gained Michigan State 489-321.

Michigan State had no offensive plays of 20 yards or more.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards on 32-of-41 passing with 1 TD. Tagovailoa’s running ability was curtailed by an upper body injury sustained last week and tweaked this week. But he was consistent in finding open receivers over the middle against Michigan State, which largely went with soft zone defenses.

Six different Terrapins had at least three catches.

Maryland rushed for 175 yards, 68 of which came on an Antwain Littleton’s run around left end on the second play of the fourth quarter. Michigan State lined up Kendell Brooks as a cornerback on that play, and he blitzed off the edge, but missed an opportunity to tackle Littleton in the backfield. MSU’s Ameer Speed, who lined up as a safety on this play, missed a tackle as Littleton escaped down the sideline.

Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley busted his tail from the other side of the field to knock Littleton out at the 2-yard line.

Michigan State then rallied with an impressive goal-line stand on four straight inside run plays.

On fourth down, defensive tackle Maverick Hansen displaced the Maryland center by a yard, and defensive tackle Derrick Harmon achieved knock-back on the left guard. From there, Cal Haladay had room to fight through a blocking back and stone Littleton at the goal line, with help from Ma’a Gaoteote.

But Michigan State couldn’t budge the ball after that stand. Michigan State went three-and-out again, culminating with a curious swing pass on third-and-nine to Berger, who caught the ball in his own end zone and barely gained a yard.

“When we got them stopped and got the ball back on offense, we weren’t able to do anything with it,” Tucker said. “We weren’t able to score in the second half, which is a problem.”

Michigan State had only 75 yards of offense in the second half, almost all of it coming on a single drive which ended with a failed fourth-down scramble at the Maryland 19-yard line with Michigan State down 27-13 with 4:24 remaining.

Michigan State middle linebacker Ben VanSumeren battled through some upper body injuries to log 14 tackles. He was a step better at times in defending the run between the tackles and remained active on plays to the perimeter.

Freshman Jaden Mangham made his first career start. He replaced Angelo Grose at one safety position. Grose started at nickel back, offering a change from Justin White and Chester Kimbrough, who started at that position in the first four games.