Rehash & Analysis: MSU kept punching in heavyweight win at Miami

Don’t call it an upset. Instead, you can call Michigan State a contender in the Big Ten East. Michigan State (3-0) took a step toward returning to national relevance with an expressive 38-17 victory over No. 24 Miami in the September Florida heat at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne threw four touchdown passes, completing 18 of 31 throws for 261 yards. Of equal importance, he avoided major mistakes while being sacked three times and facing heavy pressure through the first two-thirds of the game. As the game progressed, Thorne’s cool head, quick arm and MSU’s play design began taking advantage of Miami’s fast-flowing defense until the Hurricanes were eventually tamed. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 172 yards on 27 carries, with a long carry of 26 yards. He broke tackles, juked defenders, and put his head down for tough yards when necessary. Michigan State, somewhat surprisingly, emerged as the fresher team in the fourth quarter in outscoring the Hurricanes 21-3 in the final 15 minutes. Michigan State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015, when the Spartans began 8-0 and eventually advanced to the inaugural College Football Playoff. Miami falls to 1-2. “What does this say about our program? This is a marker for where we are right now,” said second-year head coach Mel Tucker. “We know our guys will play hard. We know they won’t quit. We know they won’t flinch. There is no flinching.” And dealing with the 90-plus degree temperatures and stifling humidity? Tucker challenged his players to have a boxer’s mentality, and be prepared to go all 15 rounds. Tucker credited his program’s training staff, strength coaches and nutrition specialists in prepping Michigan State to go the distance. “We have trained in a manner that will allow us to do that, and have confidence in a tight ballgame,” Tucker said. “We wanted to drag them into the deep water, where we live, with the strain and the struggle and the pain and pressure; the weight room, the discipline, the attention to detail. All of those things. That’s where we want it to be.” That’s when and where the Spartans took over, beginning with a strip sack by super senior Drew Beesley on the second play of the fourth quarter.

TURNING POINT

Beesley’s sack came with the Spartans protecting a 17-14 lead and losing momentum after seeing a 17-7 lead cut to three. On first-and-10 from Miami’s 32-yard line - after the Hurricanes had forced a punt and gained a first down on offense, appearing to be poised for a go-ahead drive - Beesley burst around the left side of the Miami line. He drilled quarterback D’Eriq King from behind, dislodging the ball in the process. Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk scooped it up and advanced it to the Miami 13-yard line. Three plays later, Thorne found Jayden Reed for a 10-yard TD pass on third-and-seven to push the lead to 24-14.

MSU STAYED AGGRESSIVE

Michigan State had to keep punching. Miami kicker Andres Borregales nailed a 55-yard field goal to cut the lead to 24-17 with 8:17 to go. Michigan State didn’t go conservative. MSU had been opening its drives throughout the second half with successful run plays for Walker. But this TKO drive began with a play fake to Walker and a flare pass to Reed for 9 yards. The message was clear. Michigan State didn’t want to rest on 24 points. “We talked about taking it to 15 rounds and being waiting for them in the middle of the ring to touch gloves, ready to go 15,” Tucker said. “When it got to that point and it was tight and we knew it was going to be a four-quarter game, we didn’t flinch. We told our guys we are not going to flinch here. We are going to stand our ground. We are going to play football, we are going to get lower and play lower and faster and we are going to strain and it’s going to be about mental toughness and physical toughness and discipline.” However, Walker was stopped for a loss of 5 when center Matt Allen - handicapped by a wide split and a difficult angle - was unable to reach block Miami’s defensive tackle. That’s when Thorne took over. On the next play, he scrambled for a 22-yard gain on a crucial third-and-six from the Michigan State 29-yard line with 7:15 to play. On that play, Miami rushed four and played man-to-man. Inexplicably, Miami had two defenders on the Spartan tight end and had no one accounting for MSU’s mobile quarterback. When rushing only four and playing man-to-man, Miami should have had a player leftover to spy Thorne or at least react quicker to his scramble. But overkill coverage on the tight end and a blind window for the QB is the type of organizational problems Miami has had on defense this year, and it bit them again on this play when Thorne tucked and ran for a massive first down. Four plays later, Thorne surged forward to barely pick up first down yardage on fourth-and-one at the Miami 40-yard line. On the next play, Thorne went deep to Jalen Nailor on a stutter-and-go route for a 39-yard TD with 4:12 to play. Michigan State cornerback Ronald Williams Jr. intercepted a King pass in the flat on Miami’s next offensive play. Four plays later, Reed scored on an end around from eight yards out to make it 38-17.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State established the run on offense (193 yards rushing), stopped the run on defense (allowing only 2.2 yards per carry), dominated the turnover battle (four takeaways and no giveaways) in pulling away for victory. Miami’s King put up big numbers through the air, completing 38 of 59 passes for 388 yards with two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions. He moved the ball against the Spartans with intermediate routes, including several hitches against bailing zone coverage along the sidelines. But Michigan State tackled well and never allowed a play for more than 28 yards. “We won the battle of the trenches, stopping the run, making them one-dimensional, forcing their quarterback to beat us from the pocket and we were able to run the ball,” Tucker said. * Michigan State had problems protecting Thorne in the first quarter against Miami blitzes. “I don’t think any of them were on the offensive line,” Thorne said. “They’re a good defense. They did some things that kept us on our toes. I have to do a better job of seeing it sometimes. On at least one of (those sacks), everyone did what they were supposed to and they just got us. Sometimes that happens. Those are things we will look at and we will work on.” Michigan State tried slide protections and max protections in the early going, but failed. Michigan State began changing things up on its third possession. Instead of keeping the tight end to help in pass protection, Michigan State began leaking the tight end out on hot routes and middle screens, resulting in a 71-yard drive for a field goal and a 3-0 lead. Miami’s pass rush remained a threat for the remainder of the game but wasn’t nearly as disruptive as it had been in the opening quarter. “Any time you can continue to hammer the run game, it’s going to take a toll on the defense,” Tucker said. “You stay ahead of the chains. It puts pressure on them so they can’t pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. They have to honor the run.” After establishing the run, Michigan State was able to sprinkle in quick-hitting misdirection passes to take advantage of Miami’s fast flow defense with terrific play design and timely calls. Michigan State outgained Miami 454-440.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE