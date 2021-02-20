SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: Michigan State gets big one at Indiana

Rehash & Analysis: Michigan State gets big one at Indiana
With a career performance from Aaron Henry and a surprising 78-71 victory at Indiana on Saturday, Michigan State gave reason to believe it might have jumpstarted something.
Much more will be needed in the games and weeks ahead, but for now, Michigan State looked more like the Michigan State that Spartan fans expect at this time of year.
“We have a long way to go yet, but we’re still breathing,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “I’m proud of this team because we hung in there. Some teams would have quit. They never did.”
Michigan State overcame an early turnover problem and a 19-6 deficit to rally past a surging Indiana team that had won three of four. Indiana falls to 12-10 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten.
Michigan State improves to 11-9 and 5-9, still with its NCAA Tournament hopes on the matt, but at least showing signs of climbing off the canvas.
“For one day, we got better,” Izzo said. “We’ll see if we can continue that.”
Henry, returning to his home state, tied a career-high with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Michigan State turned the game around late in the first half with a lineup that had Henry at power forward and Joshua Langford at point guard, with Rocket Watts and Gabe Brown also in the backcourt.
That helped Michigan State rally to tie the game at 26-26 on a Henry jumper in the paint.
Michigan State trailed 30-26 at halftime.
With Joey Hauser starting the second half and Henry back at the three, Michigan State struggled once again and Indiana rebuilt the lead to nine points at 38-29.
Trailing 43-35 with 14:52 to play, Izzo moved Henry back to the four and began a revolving committee of point guards between Rocket Watts, Henry and Langford.
Michigan State played with rugged efficiency and grabbed control of the game - outscoring the Hoosiers 43-28 the rest of the way.
“You all see what we’ve been going through,” Henry said. “Man, it’s good to get one. But we were quick to remind ourselves that we have won before, we know how to win with class, now we have to take this one to the next game and grow.”
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Michigan State took its first lead at 54-52 on a Henry running hook in the lane with 8:25 left.
Michigan State stretched it to 57-52 on its next possession with a 3-pointer from Gabe Brown.
“Huge credit to Gabe today,” Henry said. “He made shots and did what he was supposed to do.”
Henry’s driving, spinning shot in the lane while being fouled, and his free throw, made it 67-56 with 5:32 remaining, and the Spartans were playing perhaps their best basektball of the year.
Brown followed with a 3-pointer off a side ball screen feed from Langford to make it 70-58 with 4:47 left.
Watts delivered a dagger with a driving runner in the lane, attacking full-court pressure, to give Michigan State a 72-64 lead with 2:46 left.
KEY FIGURES
Joshua Langford had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and a team-high six rebounds. Izzo credited Langford with delivering the best leadership of his career, prior to the game and during huddles.
Watts looked as stable and comfortable with point guard duties as any time all year. He wasn’t great, but he was functional in 32 minutes of play.
Watts had six points on 2-of-6 shooting with two assists and no turnovers.
“Rocket Watts played well and that was really encouraging,” Izzo said. “Rocket had a great couple of days in practice. Two days ago, he was unbelievable in practice, the best practice I’ve ever seen him have. It’s been hard on him but he settled down. I thought he was a lot better defensively.
“Dwayne Stephens said, ‘That’s the guy I though we were getting.’”
Gabe Brown came off the bench to score 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting. He was a game-changing 4-of-8 from 3-point range.
Michigan State out-rebounded Indiana 36-29.
“It will be a lot easier to get up for Illinois after a win when you played well and the whole team, both in practice and in the game,” Izzo said. “Things don’t get any easier in the next week with two ranked teams on Tuesday and Thursday but it’s a lot more exciting to go in with a win under our belt and knowing you played good. We played 30 minutes of good basketball and hopefully that will motivate us and give us a boost going into this stretch.”
WHAT’S NEXT
Michigan State’s revised schedule will pit the Spartans against teams currently ranked in the Top 5 in four of MSU’s last six games.
Michigan State will play against No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday, and then No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday.
SpartanMag.com will have more analysis and coverage later.