SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: Michigan State gets big one at Indiana

With a career performance from Aaron Henry and a surprising 78-71 victory at Indiana on Saturday, Michigan State gave reason to believe it might have jumpstarted something.

Much more will be needed in the games and weeks ahead, but for now, Michigan State looked more like the Michigan State that Spartan fans expect at this time of year.

“We have a long way to go yet, but we’re still breathing,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “I’m proud of this team because we hung in there. Some teams would have quit. They never did.”

Michigan State overcame an early turnover problem and a 19-6 deficit to rally past a surging Indiana team that had won three of four. Indiana falls to 12-10 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten.

Michigan State improves to 11-9 and 5-9, still with its NCAA Tournament hopes on the matt, but at least showing signs of climbing off the canvas.

“For one day, we got better,” Izzo said. “We’ll see if we can continue that.”

Henry, returning to his home state, tied a career-high with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Michigan State turned the game around late in the first half with a lineup that had Henry at power forward and Joshua Langford at point guard, with Rocket Watts and Gabe Brown also in the backcourt.

That helped Michigan State rally to tie the game at 26-26 on a Henry jumper in the paint.

Michigan State trailed 30-26 at halftime.

With Joey Hauser starting the second half and Henry back at the three, Michigan State struggled once again and Indiana rebuilt the lead to nine points at 38-29.

Trailing 43-35 with 14:52 to play, Izzo moved Henry back to the four and began a revolving committee of point guards between Rocket Watts, Henry and Langford.

Michigan State played with rugged efficiency and grabbed control of the game - outscoring the Hoosiers 43-28 the rest of the way.

“You all see what we’ve been going through,” Henry said. “Man, it’s good to get one. But we were quick to remind ourselves that we have won before, we know how to win with class, now we have to take this one to the next game and grow.”