Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and Michigan State safety Xavier Henderson were not involved in the hallway fight. They were asked what happened. They said they did not know.

When asked what happened, Tucker said: "I don’t know. I know it was a heated game. We are trying to get our guys in the locker room. We will have to try to figure out what happened.”

Tucker arrived shortly after the incident and corralled his players back to the locker room.

After the game, several Michigan State players, including Angelo Grose, Itayvion Brown and Zion Young, were seen shoving and punching a Michigan player, believed to be sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony. Prior to the incident, a small handful of Michigan players including Anthony and Wolverine cornerback Gemon Green were engaged in trash talking with many Michigan State players down the long, narrow tunnel at Michigan Stadium which leads to both teams' locker rooms. The Michigan State players were on their way back to the locker room while most Michigan players were still on the field celebrating the victory with the Paul Bunyan Trophy. But one or two Michigan players, including Anthony, who engaged in taunts with Michigan State players, ended up in fisticuffs.

“(In the locker room), I said hey just give them credit,” Tucker said. “They beat us today. They played better football than us today. Give them credit and let’s move on.”

“We need to pay a full 60 and we didn’t do it,” Tucker said. “And I’m very disappointed and so are the players.

Michigan out-gained Michigan State 198-63 in the second half, and 443-252 overall. Michigan kicker Jake Moody was 5-for-5 on field goals.

Michigan State led 7-3 early in the second quarter but Michigan reeled off 26 unanswered points to give Jim Harbaugh his first victory over Mel Tucker and reclaim The Paul Bunyan Trophy for the Wolverines.

Ann Arbor, Mich. - Michigan State hung with Big Ten heavyweight Michigan for two and a half quarters but didn’t muster enough offense to seriously challenge the Wolverines, bowing out 29-7, Saturday at Michigan Stadium.









INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Michigan running back Blake Corum rushed for 177 yards on 33 carries.

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy completed 15 of 25 passes for 167 yards with one TD. He rushed for 50 yards on seven carries.

Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman had five catches for 155 yards. He had an outstanding first half, making the Spartans competitive into the third quarter.

Thorne completed 17 of 30 passes for 215 yards with 1 TD and one interception.





HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State took a 7-3 lead on Thorne’s 26-yard TD pass to Coleman. He out-leaped Michigan CB Gemon Green with :23 seconds left in the first quarter. He also beat Green on a jumpball for 28 yards two plays earlier.

Michigan regained the lead at 10-7 on a jet pop pass to Corum on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 11:58 left in the first half.

Michigan extended the lead to 13-7 on a 25-yard Jake Moody field goal with 1:08 left in the first half.

Michigan State called time outs during Michigan’s field goal drive late in the second quarter to try to preserve clock for a late drive of their own. But that drive ended ended with a hurried, short completion and then a sack of Thorne during which the Michigan State QB appeared to take a hard shot to the head, with no flag.





FOURTH DOWN STOPPAGES

Michigan State’s second and fourth possessions of the game ended with fourth-and-short stoppages on inside runs.

The first stoppage halted a Michigan State drive at the Michigan State 46-yard line. Elijah Collins was stopped for no gain on a play in which the officials originally gave the Spartans first-down yardage, but that call was overturned after a replay review. One play earlier, Michigan State had a poor spot on third-and-short, leading to the fourth down stoppage.

On the fourth down stoppage, an inside zone run, Michigan State center Nick Samac was beaten by Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith, fouling up the play for the Spartans.

Following Coleman’s TD catch, Michigan State had a chance to tie the game at 10-10 on a fourth-and-one situation at the 5-yard line with 7:31 left in the first half

But Jalen Berger was stuffed for a loss of two on a late-developing counter handoff into an over-populated defensive front. No Spartan missed a block on that play. The Spartans were just out-numbered, and out-schemed during a time out which preceded the play.

“We had a good play call, we had a snap count issue so all the guys didn’t come off the ball at the same time,” Tucker said. “We had a good play called.”

Michigan then drove 86 yards to set up a 25-yard Moody field goal to make it 13-7 at halftime.

RED ZONE DEFENSE

Stopping Michigan’s balanced offense was going to be a difficult task heading into the game. But if Michigan State could halt Michigan in the red zone and force field goals, the Spartans theoretically had a chance to hang in the game, like they did last year.

That formula was in place for most of the game, with Michigan eating up yards but settling for field goals on four straight drives.

The fourth of those harmed MSU’s hopes of a comeback when Moody nailed a 54-yarder which pushed the lead to 22-7 with 14:45 left in the fourth quarter.

MSU’s red zone defense did its part, but the Spartans couldn’t complement it with any offensive output.

Henderson and Kendell Brooks made plays during MSU’s first red zone defensive situation.

On the second, Cal Haladay leveraged a zone read keeper and Brooks made the stop. Then Dashaun Mallory made a fine tackle on a QB draw.

On the third, a drive that was aided by an iffy personal foul call on Derrick Harmon which erased what would have been a third-and-10 situation at midfield, Michigan State stopped McCarthy short on a QB keeper when he found no one open against cover-one robber.

On the fourth, Angelo Grose broke up a pass intended for running back Donovan Edwards. But Michigan had penetrated far enough to give Moody a shot at the 54-yarder. And MSU’s offense continually came up stale.





BLOWN OPEN

MSU’s hopes of hanging within two touchdowns vanished when walk-on, second-string freshman Michael Donovan’s long snap on a punt attempt looped way too high for punter Bryce Baringer to handle. Baringer did well to catch it, but couldn’t get the punt off, giving Michigan first-and-goal at the 8.

The red zone defense finally buckled as Corum scored on a 4-yard run to open it up to 29-7.

One possession earlier, Donovan nearly snapped it over Baringer’s head, but the 6-foot-3 punter made a leaping, one-handed catch and managed to get that punt off. But that bad snap only foreshadowed the disaster which happened the next time.

Donovan had problem two weeks ago against Wisconsin, too, dribbling a short snap and botching a field goal attempt when Michigan State had a chance to beat the Badgers at the end of regulation.

Donovan is replacing first-string long snapper Hank Pepper, who is out with an undisclosed injury.

NO HARD FEELINGS?

Leading 29-7 with 2:34 left, Michigan attempted a deep reverse pass from WR Ronnie Bell to Edwards. The pass fell incomplete. Tucker responded with urges for his defense to finish the drive.

Three plays later, Michigan threw deep on third-and-five for WR Cornelius Johnson. The pass was broken up by Ronald Williams and Grose but pass interference was called.

Tucker said he wasn’t bothered by it.

“It’s our job to stop them,” he said.

Michigan finished the game with three running plays.

EXPLOSIVE FIRST HALF

Coleman had four catches for 104 yards in the first half as Michigan had trouble covering him in jumpball situations.

Coleman had grabs of 27 yards (on a comeback) and 22 yards on a scrambling jumpball down the sideline against cover-two zone on MSU’s second-to-last drive of the second half. But that drive ended with a fourth-and-1 stoppage at the 5-yard line.

Thorne was 10-of-13 for 134 yards in the first half.

“We knew they were going to have a hard time covering our guys,” Tucker said.

But Michigan State was unable to complement the early pass plays with a strong run game, and was unable to convert on a pair of pivotal fourth-and-short situations.

Michigan made adjustments by playing less press man-to-man on Coleman, and getting a safety over the top to help with more cover-two zone.

“It’s sickening,” Thorne said of the loss. “It’s really frustrating. Credit to our defense. They played great today. They allowed one touchdown and they got screwed (on the bad punt snap). They held them to field goals all day, and they (Michigan) have a very good field goal kicker. Our defense played well and we couldn’t get the offense going.”

Michigan State fell to 3-5 on the season. Michigan is 7-0.