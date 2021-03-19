SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: It didn't have to go down like this

An aggravating, tease of a season ended in appropriately maddening fashion for Michigan State. UCLA came back from a 14-point first-half deficit, and a 3-point deficit in the final :37 seconds of regulation to end Michigan State’s season with an 86-80 Bruins overtime victory late Thursday night California time, and early Friday morning Michigan time. The Spartans lost three of its last four games to finish with a 15-13 record, Tom Izzo’s worst since his first year as head coach in 1996. Two weeks ago, a victory over No. 2 Michigan and the cinching of the program's 23rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance seemed like an optimistic jumping off point for more March magic. And Michigan State played some of its best offensive basketball of the season in this game against UCLA. But the Spartans were unable to sustain, and fell victim to repeated mistakes and a merciful ending to difficult season. UCLA (18-9) used 27 points from Jamie Jaquez on 11-of-20 shooting, and the Bruins were 9-of-18 from 3-point range for the game.

TURNING POINT

Aaron Henry scored 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, to go with seven assists and five rebounds. He rescued the team on offense at times late in regulation and was one of the few Spartans who played good defense most of the night. But Henry made a big mistake with :37 seconds remaining when he failed to box out Jaquez during Jaquez’s missed free throw attempt when Michigan State led 77-74. Jaquez was able to grab the rebound in the lane while Henry hesitated. Moments later, Jaquez scored while getting fouled by Marcus Bingham. Jaquez finished the and-one to tie the game at 77-77. The Spartans’ best chance to close out the win had eluded them. Henry missed a jumper with :03 left in regulation on a clearout play that didn’t result in much of a look. “I was looking for Aaron to get to the basket where he could score or get fouled,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “I think we played Aaron so much that he was just run down. The deal was to take it in there, pump fake and get fouled and we didn’t do that. Probably a poor play call on my part.” In overtime, Michigan State had two turnovers, a missed Joshua Langford free throw and a Rocket Watts airball from 3-point range over the course four straight possessions. UCLA responded with three tough, skilled, driving field goals to seize control of the game and advance to the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against Brigham Young.

REACTION

* “We had the game won and we made some of the same mistakes we have made two or three times this year in critical situations,” Izzo said. “I thought we played incredibly well offensively and incredibly poor defensively. Give them credit. They made some plays.” * “I just told the team we won the game on an offensive rebound,” said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. “We tied the game on an offensive rebound, got the loose ball, tipped it, got it, got an and-one to tie the game. That’s the type of stuff that are hallmarks of winning programs. Tom Izzo’s teams have been doing those things for a long time. I our quest to build our culture and our toughness, it was fitting that we won that way and had to come back.” Henry was not available for postgame interviews. * “They were getting to the basket kind of easy on us and that kind of hurt us,” said Spartan guard Joshua Langford, who said this will be his last game at Michigan State after indicating two weeks ago that he might take a sixth year of COVID eligibility from the NCAA. “We didn’t do a good enough job of following the scouting report.” The Spartans operated reasonably well on offense for most of the night, shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range (6-of-18) with a manageable number of turnovers (12) and good production from the free throw line (16-of-18). But in the second half, UCLA made 6-of-10 3-point attempts in the second half and collected 10 offensive (52 percent of their missed shots). “We didn’t deserve to win in the end, the way we handled that situation,” Izzo said. “We let a left-handed guy drive left, we let a right-handed guy drive right and didn’t get a couple of key rebounds and you lose games. We said all along our margin for error is very slim.”

GAME WITHIN THE GAME

Jamie Jaquez scores a second-chance point while being fouled in the final minute during the pivotal play of the game.

Juzang, UCLA’s leading scorer for the season, was held quiet in the first half while Henry was guarding him. But UCLA’s mobile, 6-foot-6 power forward Jaquez did damage against Malik Hall and Joey Hauser. Jaquez averages a modest 11 points per game, but UCLA sought to exploit his matchup. “The gameplan, I thought we had a big advantage with him (Jaquez),” Cronin said. “I thought Hall and Hauser would struggle to guard him. So going in, he knew I was coming his way with a lot of stuff.” Jaquez had 14 points at halftime at kept UCLA in the game. He sparked a Bruins spurt early in the second half and had 19 points with 15:54 to play, having helped UCLA cut the lead to 49-45. That’s when Izzo put Henry on Jaquez to try to cool him off. That moved Henry at the four and created a small lineup with a backcourt of Watts, Langford and Gabe Brown. Henry put a lid on Jaquez. But then Juzang heated up. Juzang, with Henry no longer guarding him, scored 13 points in the second half and 4 in overtime. “He (Juzang) just drove the ball and drove the ball and drove the ball,” Izzo said. “Strong kid. Goes right ever time and we knew it and we didn’t always stop it. You don’t have many margins for error when you’re just a good basketball team, which we are. “For those two guys (Juzang and Jaquez) to get 50 points, we said that would be the game. It was the game.”

HALFTIME DRAMA

Brown and Hall were involved in a switch miscommunication at the end of the half. It resulted in Jaquez coming open for a 19-foot jumper which cut MSU’s 13-point lead to 44-33 at the halftime buzzer. “We were supposed to switch and we didn’t switch and they hit a shot,” Izzo said. Hall and Gabe Brown looked at one another after the play in frustration. Brown pleaded his case to Izzo. Izzo grabbed Brown by the arm as they headed to the tunnel, and later chased after Brown for a few more words. That exchange became fodder for bleeding hearts on social media who are uncomfortable seeing hard coaching, or unaccustomed to Izzo’s mode of operation. Former Michigan State players such as Draymond Green, Delvon Roe and Brandon Wood came to Izzo’s defense at halftime, as did TBS studio analyst Charles Barkley. TBS analyst Kenny Smith was critical of Izzo’s handling of the situation. “You guys are beautiful,” Izzo laughed when asked about the exchange after the game. “Yeah, he missed a play and I told him and he walked away and I told him to come back. It was over a missed switch that we had talked about. “It was a normal nothing. This day and age, everything is something. “We went through this a couple of years ago.” That was when Izzo lambasted Henry for casual errors as a freshman in a tense victory over Bradley in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Afterward, Henry repeatedly condoned Izzo’s treatment of the situation, all the way to the Final Four, and for his next two seasons. This time, there will be no follow-up questions this season, as the Spartans are headed back to East Lansing sooner than they expected. “You can’t make the same mistakes over and over and over again,” Izzo said. “That falls on me. We have to figure out how to cut-out or what to do or not turn the ball over or not take a bad shot.”

