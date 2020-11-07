SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: It all started up front

A euphoric beginning to the month of November went off the cliff for the Spartans on Saturday.

Iowa dominated Michigan State from start to finish and eased to a 49-7 victory over the Spartans at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa played like the hungrier, more desperate team after an 0-2 start in dropping tight, winnable games to Purdue and Northwestern. Iowa worked out its frustrations by scoring on its first two possessions, jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead, and controlling the game the rest of the way.

Michigan State, coming off a shocking 27-24 victory over Michigan, crashed back to something closer to its opening-day loss to Rutgers. The Spartans fall to 1-2 and will play host to surging Indiana next week at Spartan Stadium. Indiana defeated Michigan 38-21 today.

“This is a totally unacceptable situation in terms of the standard of football that needs to be played here,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. “This (Iowa) was a team that could easily have been 2-0. It’s a physical football team. We have a tremendous amount of work to do. We have to be tougher and we have to be smarter.

“As I continue to say: This is the beginning. We are going to watch the film, make corrections and we are goign to go back and work harder and smarter for next week, Period.

“We got beat in all three phases. We got out-played on special teams. We lost the field position battle. We had too many penalties. Those are all things that will be addressed.

“So what do you do? You make the corrections. It’s either going to be structural corrections, mental or physical and then we address it in that way. We trust the process that we have. We got back to East Lansing and put in the work so we can be tougher, so we can play harder, so we can play smarter next week.”

Rocky Lombardi, returning to his home state, had a nightmarish afternoon. He was 17-of-37 for 227 yards with three interceptions. Lombardi was stricken by poor pass protection for most of the day, in addition to four dropped passes and three false start penalties.

“I think I tried to do a little bit too much,” Lombardi said. “I saw that we kind of needed to make some plays and I probably overstepped my boundaries a little bit. It comes back to processing each play and playing each play as an individual game and that’s what we’re going to do next week.”

When Lombardi had time to throw, he was functional - however Iowa is a difficult team to mount a comeback against, with its deep-shell zone coverages.

“We have to keep the pocket clean so he can be able to step up and deliver the ball,” Tucker said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s a competitor. He can make plays.”

Some players and areas which were strengths a week ago fell flat today.

Among them:

* MSU’s pass protection, which was excellent against Michigan, failed to consistently protect Lombardi.

* Lombardi threw three interceptions in the first half, one of which - a forced pass attempt into the cover-two zone window - was returned 54 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead late in the first half by Hawkeye cornerback Riley Moss.

* Freshman wide receiver Ricky White didn’t make his first catch until 11:15 remained in the game, on an out route for 23 yards. He had eight catches for 196 yards last week.

* MSU’s run defense, which contained Michigan’s explosive ground attack, lost the line of scrimmage and suffered from gap assignment errors at the linebacker position. Iowa rolled up a 226-59 advantage in rush offense.

“They set the tone at the line of scrimmage and ran the football,” Tucker said. “Defensively, we need to be able to set the edge and stop the run and make them one-dimensional and make the quarterback beat us from the pocket, and that did not happen.”

* Antjuan Simmons, a standout last week, missed much of the game with an undisclosed injury.

He missed most of the second quarter, and returned to action at times in the second half. He missed most of the fourth quarter but was on the field for the final play, which he finished with a forceful tackle. He finished with four stops.

“Obviously, he’s our leader on our defense and obviously he is a playmaker,” Tucker said. “He gave us what he could give us and when he was out there he was going. And when he was not out there, he was not able to go.

“He played hard while he was out there,” Tucker said of Simmons.” It is what it is. It’s not just at that position. There’s other positions where you have what you have, and your guys go how they can go and if a guy can’t go for whatever reason, then another player has to go in and make plays. And you have to fight and continue to battle and press forward..

“We are not looking for explanations or excuses for why we weren’t able to get it done today. That’s not what we’re all about. If you’re on the field then you’re expected to be able to execute and have the physicality and technique and fundamentals to win your one-on-one and win your box.”

Simmons was replaced by sophomore Chase Kline. Kline had six tackles.

“I just couldn’t go out there and be as productive as I’ve been in the past,” Simmons said. “That’s no excuse. When I went out there, I played hard and when Chase went out there, he played hard.”

* MSU’s punt game, which enjoyed a field-flipping edge last week, struggled off the foot and in coverage. Bryce Barringer punted short and low in the first half, and was a negative factor in allowing two long returns to Charlie Jones in the first half, including a 54-yard return for touchdown to give Iowa a 28-0 lead.

* The deep passes, which riddled the Michigan secondary last week, weren’t much of a problem for Iowa in this game. Iowa’s containment-oriented zone coverages discourage deep shots.

“That’s one of their strengths as a defense, taking away the big pass,” Lombardi said. “And that wasn’t our game plan. It’s about taking what the defense gives you. They aren’t going to give you many deep shots. We tried to execute underneath.”

Michigan State attempted a half-dozen of them anyway, and connected on a pair to Jalen Nailor, for 56 and 57 yards.

The 56-yarder came with Michigan State trailing 21-0 in the second quarter. That drive eventually led to Matt Coghlin missing a 48-yard field goal attempt with 3:51 left in the first half.

The 57-yarder to Nailor sparked MSU’s only touchdown drive, on the opening possession of the second half.

Michigan State finished that drive with a 1-yard TD run on an end around by walk-on tight end Tyler Hunt. Hunt grabbed a 7-yard reception on third-and-six at the 9-yard line three plays earlier.

Michigan State went three-and-out on its next two possessions and was unable to build on that momentum.

Hunt received the first playing time at tight end of his Michigan State career in this game. Matt Dotson, who started the first two games, didn’t play at Saturday after going down with an injury midway through the Michigan game.