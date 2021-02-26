SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: Is it March yet? Feels like it

East Lansing, Mich. - It’s official. Michigan State is on the March again, and it's only February. Left for NCAA Tournament-dead just a few days ago, the Spartans have reeled off three straight wins, including their second victory over a Top 5 opponent in 48 hours, with a pulsating 71-67 victory over Ohio State, Thursday night at Breslin Center. The win followed the Spartans’ upset of No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday. Michigan State improves to 13-9 overall and 7-9 in the Big Ten and are firmly back on the tournament bubble, a good place to be, considering where they’ve been. That record isn't pretty, but the mood and direction sure are, for now. “We’re not safe in anything yet,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “We haven’t accomplished anything yet. But we did accomplish that we can get up off the mat. Now can we sustain being off the mat? If we do that, then we will try to take another step.” With games at Maryland, and then at home against Indiana next week, followed by two against red hot Michigan, the Spartans might need to win two of its last four to get into the NCAA Tournament for the 23rd straight year and maintain the fourth-longest streak in college basketball history. Winning three of four would likely guarantee a spot in the field with something less than a quality record, but a history that suggests more big wins like these this week are possible. “This is the time of year when your eyes get sore and you don’t sleep,” Izzo said. “It’s just starting a little earlier than most years.” Playing their third game in six days, Michigan State wasn’t as tidy as was the case in the second half of Saturday’s win against Indiana, or Tuesday’s upset of Illinois. But what the Spartans lacked in perfect execution, they made up for it with grit and determination. “I did not think we played great,” Izzo said. “It was an absolute war in there.”

THE FINAL SEQUENCE

Senior Joshua Langford nailed a pull-up 16-footer to give Michigan State a 68-65 lead with :28 seconds remaining, penetrating a gap in Ohio State’s 1-3-1 zone defense, the first time the Buckeyes had gone zone all night. “I call that one six in the morning,” said senior Aaron Henry. “There ain’t a day when he isn’t taking that shot when I walk in the gym at six in the morning. That was going in when it left his hand.” Then after MSU’s Joey Hauser went 1-of-2 from the foul line, OSU had a chance to win or tie in the final seconds. Langford played physical defense against a driving Duane Washington, who missed at the rim. Langford owned the defensive rebound and was fouled with less than :02 seconds left. Langford made 1-of-2 foul shots. Then a length-of-the-court in-bound pass by Ohio State sailed out of bounds. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtman was called for his second technical foul of the game and ejected. Langford split the final two free throws as Michigan State players celebrated wildly on the sideline, and then into the tunnel toward the locker room. “Oh my gosh, if there were fans in the building, whew, oh my,” said junior guard Gabe Brown. “I miss that. I really do. It would have been crazy.”

KEY FIGURES

Henry put forth an exhaustive, inspirational performance. He led Michigan State with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, to go with four rebounds and four assists. His pull-up 16-footer with 1:08 left gave Michigan State a 66-63 lead, the Spartans’ biggest margin since 11-6. “I felt he (the defender) was going to try to cut me off at the rim so I got to my spot,” Henry said. “I love to play in the mid-range and make the shot.” As was the case against Indiana and Illinois, Henry once again bit down at both ends of the floor and seemingly refused to let Michigan State lose. At one point, he appeared to injure his hand. "It ain't stopping nothing," he said of the ailment. "I would play if I had one finger. It don't matter." Gabe Brown scored 11 points and had five rebounds. Langford struggled to find his game, but made huge plays down the stretch. He finished with 8 points, five assists and four rebounds. Rocket Watts failed to follow up a strong game against Illinois. He was 1-of-10 from the field and finished with five points. Izzo didn’t like Watts’ defense, and said Watts was taking running shots off of one foot, rather than coming to a two-footed jump stop - repeating a habit Izzo has been trying to break. Watts was coming off perhaps his best all-around game of the year on Tuesday, but lacked fizz in this game. With Watts struggling, Izzo went to Hoggard to play 18 minutes at point guard.

TURNING POINT 1

With Michigan State trailing 49-42, Ohio State had a runout following a Henry turnover. But Langford raced back on defense and blocked a lay-up attempt by Buckeye guard Justin Ahrens, the brother of former Spartan Kyle Ahrens. Langford controlled the rebound and led a transition opportunity that resulted in a pull-up, 15-foot jumper by Brown to cut the lead to 49-44 with 10:55 left. “I can’t tell you how big that blocked shot was,” Izzo said.

TURNING POINT 2

Henry played point guard for the final 4:20 of the game, taking over quarterbacking duties with Michigan State trailing 61-57. Izzo made the switch during a time out after point guard Hoggard missed in the lane after at the end of a sloppy drive attempt. Hoggard delivered some contributions on this night, but had some training wheel accidents at other times. Izzo had been trying to reel in a few Spartans from some sloppy tendencies throughout the game, as Michigan State battled fatigue and committed 15 turnovers. Izzo wanted to rip into Hoggard on the sideline after that mistake. But he didn’t have to. Langford did it instead. Langford is the mildest, kindest player on the team, but this moment was massive, and Michigan State was out of mulligans. “Josh has a lot on the line right now and so does Aaron,” Izzo said. “These juniors and seniors are playing for a lot.” Hoggard delivered six points and six assists against only one turnover, but he tried too hard to rescue the situation on that last drive. Langford corrected him in a way that media, fans, coaches and teammates had never seen from the fifth-year senior. Hoggard took it like a champ. “Coming from a peer, it’s more like he is trying to help you get through it,” Hoggard said. “You would rather hear it from your peer than a coach, just like you would rather hear it from your friend than a parent. Josh was good at that moment. It taught me a lot. He is leading us and keeping us connected.” Hoggard was done for the night. Izzo couldn’t go with Hoggard, couldn’t go with Watts. So he gave the keys to Henry. Henry played point guard the rest of the game. Coming out of the Langford yell-session timeout, the coaches had drawn up a pick-and-pop for Joey Hauser off a blur screen. Hauser drilled a 3-pointer from Henry to cut the lead to 61-60. That pumped huge life into the Spartans. “We thought we could get Joey open on a blur because they (the Buckeyes) were going to give so much attention to Aaron Henry,” Izzo said. “And sure enough, he knocked down that 3, which was really big at the time.”

