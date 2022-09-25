East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker didn’t want to fill our microphones and notebooks with memorable sound bites this time.

Having referred to himself as a horse-bleep coach two days after last week’s loss to Washington, Michigan State’s head coach stayed clear of colorful adjectives following the Spartans’ 34-7 loss to Minnesota, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

“I do understand what our issues are,” he said. “I’m probably just not going to talk about them right now because I want to watch the film. I’m not going to say anything I shouldn’t say at this moment after a game like this. It’s easy to fly off the handle and I’m not going to do that. I’m going to leave it until after I watch the film.”

He didn’t need to see film to be disturbed by Minnesota’s 508-240 edge in total offense, and the Gophers’ 10-of-12 conversion rate on third down, just to name a few horrific stat lines.

“I’m really not happy with what I’m seeing,” Tucker said. “I don’t accept it.”

As for his thoughts about personnel shortcomings and schematic problems, again he tabled his answers.

“I want to watch the film to get the total picture before I start to answer those type of questions,” Tucker said. “I just talked with some of the staff and I have some ideas because I’ve been down this road before a little bit, so we will take a look at it.

“I’m not going to break this thing down until I see it. That’s not a good formula, especially after a game like this to give specific answers on how to fix things until I watch the film and get with the staff.”

Fair enough. In the meantime, Tucker was asked, when he watches film, will he be looking at the players and how they performed, or the scheme and how it performed.

“All of the above,” Tucker said. “We will look at the scheme and we will look at the players. We are going to have to find out what we can do with the players that we have out there. That’s really what it comes down to.”

THE FIRST, MOST OBVIOUS PROBLEM

Michigan State’s pass defense allowed separation all over the field, regardless of the down and distance.

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan completed passes for gains of 11, 15, 11 and 18 on the opening drive. Every drive was like that. The Gophers never threw deep, never ran any trick plays, never needed to.

The 18-yarder on the opening drive was the first backbreaker, on third-and-eight in the red zone. Michigan State was in cover-one, man-to-man, pressing three of the four receivers.

Michigan State safety Angelo Grose was the one DB in off coverage, assigned to 6-foot-7 tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford in the slot.

Spann-Ford ran an inside release. Grose was the easy-pickings defender with no safety help because, first of all, Grose is one of the safeties, and the other safety, Kendell Brooks, was stationed in the deep middle, drifting way back to the end zone, in position to help no one.

Michigan State’s man-to-man defenders had outside leverage on two of the three receivers to the right. When playing outside leverage, a DB is needing safety help to the inside.

Morgan had two inward-releasing receivers to choose from, with neither defender having inside help while playing outside technique. Morgan picked the juiciest of the low-hanging fruit, and threw to Spann-Ford versus Grose’s off coverage.

Grose couldn’t possibly stay with Spann-Ford, and Morgan found him for an easy pitch-and-catch for 18 yards to the 2-yard line.

Meanwhile, MSU’s four-man pass rush didn’t apply any heat to Morgan.

That gave Minnesota first-and-goal.

On Minnesota’s next possession, Morgan tucked and ran on a third-and-12 scramble from the Michigan State 38-yard line. On that play, Michigan State had two deep safeties and played man-to-man underneath.

QB scrambles are most dangerous against man-to-man. And that was the case here, with nickel back Justin White slipping and falling when he was the Spartan with the best chance to make a tackle.

“We were terrible on third down today defensively,” Tucker said. “You get these teams in third and long, you have to get off the field. We are not tackling well enough. Too many low tackles, yards after contact, yards after the catch.

“We are not getting enough pressure on the quarterback,” Tucker said. “It’s too easy for the quarterback and obviously we have to play tighter in coverage. But the rush and coverage have to work together.”

There were problems like this all day.

MSU’S PLAN AND WHAT WENT WRONG

Michigan State set out to stop the run first and foremost. That was a logical approach. To do this, Michigan State put an extra man in the box for most of the snaps in the first quarter, leaving a single safety deep.

Loading up to stop the run created more open space for the Minnesota passing attack. That’s the tradeoff when setting out to stop the run. Michigan State challenged Morgan to find open windows. That was the lesser of two poisons. But Morgan met the challenges and Michigan State was probably going to die a quick death either way.

Michigan State barely disguised these one-deep coverages through most of the first half. Michigan State often declared the one-deep coverages well before the snap. Morgan was able to identify the weakness of the coverage at pre-snap, confirm with his coaches on the sideline, and then get into the proper play - which usually resulted in an intermediate completion.

It’s inaccurate to say Minnesota came into this game expecting to break tendency and cross up Michigan State by going to the air. Instead, when seeing Michigan State load the box to stop the run, Minnesota changed to pass plays at the line of scrimmage, or opted for the “pass” portion of the RPOs (run pass options) that were called.

Basically, Morgan had the chalk last, for the majority of these plays. Because Michigan State failed to disguise things well, Morgan had the chalk too early. And with Michigan State failing to threaten him with a pass rush, Morgan had the chalk too long.

When he could anticipate which of his receivers would have the best open-air leverage before the snap, it put the Spartan pass defense in peril.

Sometimes his receivers didn’t need any leverage, like his 23-yard TD pass to WR Daniel Jackson which gave the Gophers a 14-0 lead. On that play, Michigan State again had a single safety deep and an extra man in the box to stop the run.

If you’re going to have eight in the box, you can either play press man-to-man on the widest receivers, or drop the cornerbacks deep into cover-three zone.

Michigan State usually opted with press man-to-man. That’s what Charles Brantley was in, when he lined up against Jackson on this play.

It’s aggressive, and also a bit risky. If you’re team is strong at cornerback, you’ll accept the risk and you can potentially handcuff an opponent with press man-to-man and an extra man in the box. Michigan State rolled the dice and lost on this play.

Morgan saw press man-to-man, and threw a deep fade to Jackson. Whether he audibled to that play call, or did it with a coded gesture to Jackson, the decision was nevertheless predictable, and a show of strength on Minnesota’s behalf. You want to play press single coverage on Jackson on the perimeter in order to put an extra body in the box to stop the run inside? Okay. We’re throwing to Jackson on a deep fade. Try to stop it.

It’s not like Jackson is great. He has 39 career catches. He’s good. He’s not a mismatch nightmare. Playing press coverage on him in order to stop the run in the red zone was a logical plan for Michigan State.

And Brantley is pretty good. His coverage on this play was pretty good. But the pass was perfect and Jackson made an excellent play. MSU’s calculated risk failed. 14-0.

That TD had nothing to do with holes in the scheme or poor technique. Their guy just beat MSU’s guy. And even if he hadn’t, the Gophers would have had two more downs to get 10 yards and move the chains on a day in which they averaged nearly 7 yards per play. It seemed like they were going to score regardless of what Michigan State tried.

WHAT ABOUT THE COACHES?

With Michigan State showing no improvement over last year’s pass defense, which ranked - as Tucker said - “dead ass last” in pass yardage allowed, defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s future will come into question. Tucker was asked about his confidence in his staff following Saturday’s game.

“I’m very confident in the coaching staff,” Tucker said. “I’m confident in the type of guys they are. We are just going through a tough stretch right now but I don’t have a lack of confidence in any of our coaches on either side of the ball or special teams. That’s one of the things that gives me confidence that we can figure some things out. We have a really good coaching staff with a lot of really smart guys that care and are competitors and will do what it takes to find solutions.”

AND THE PROBLEMS ON OFFENSE …

Michigan State wasn’t likely to hold Washington under 300 yards passing last week, and probably wasn’t going to be able to hold the Gophers under 200 yards rushing in this game, even while putting an extra man in the box and leaving the door open for Minnesota to throw the ball.

Meanwhile, Michigan State doesn’t have nearly enough offense to engage in scoring shootouts.

Michigan State had only 14 rushing attempts for 38 yards.

“From where I am, I’m just looking for push and surge,” Tucker said, when asked about problems in the run game. “Sometimes it’s there and sometimes it’s not. I am going to look at it and see where we are not strong enough. The run game is not just the line. It’s the back, it’s the line, and the tight end and the receivers and the back running hard.”

Minnesota ran 75 plays, compared to only 45 for Michigan State.

“When we do get the ball, we have to do something with it,” Tucker said. “When we don’t do something with it, we put the defense back out there and that’s not playing complementary football.

“We are not good enough on either side of the ball to not play complementary football. We are not good enough to leave it up to one side of the ball or the other.”

“When we do move it, we turn it over. You can’t win like that.”

BRIEF SIGN OF LIFE

Michigan State RB Jarek Broussard showed a little bit of life, briefly, with pair of sharp-cutting gains of 7 and 6 yards as Michigan State penetrated the red zone on its opening drive of the second half. He made a man miss a couple of times. MSU’s finest moments of the afternoon were reduced to one or two good cuts from the second-string running back.

But then on first-and-goal at the 6, Michigan State QB Payton Thorne kept the ball on a zone read option. He fumbled while being strip-tackled from behind.

A touchdown there would have cut the lead to 17-7 and breathed some life into an emptying, saddened stadium. But based on MSU’s inability to stop Minnesota all day, a blowout loss was probably inevitable.

“We were moving the ball and it looks like we are going in to score and I didn’t see the replay but we have to take care of the ball,” Tucker said.

Thorne had the ball in his right hand as he approached the left sideline. He didn’t change to his left hand, as is fundamentally preferred in that situation. Thorne said he doesn’t change the ball to his left hand because he has always been more comfortable carrying the ball in his right hand and it had never been a problem for him. Until today.

Thorne dropped his head in despair when an attempted screen pass on MSU’s next drive was intercepted by a Minnesota defensive lineman.

“I didn’t see a lack of confidence in him in the game,” Tucker said. “There was no time during the game when I feel like he was not confident in what he was doing. I just talked to him just now and I didn’t see any lack of confidence with him. Disappointment, yet. But not a lack of confidence.”

SUBTLE PERSONNEL CHANGES

Tucker said there would be changes following MSU’s loss to Washington. There were two new starters on defense. Ronald Williams started in place of Ameer Speed at cornerback. White started in place of Chester Kimbrough at nickel back. The changes yielded no improvements.

Meanwhile, standout defensive tackle Simeon Barrow went down with an undisclosed injury midway through the game. Defensive end Keith Bogle was lost to an undisclosed injury midway through the game and did not return.

Defensive end Jeff Pietrowski, who left last week’s game with an injury, didn’t play or suit up in this game. Neither did preseason All-Big Ten candidate defensive tackle Jacob Slade, who went down with an injury during the Akron game.

Safety Xavier Henderson remains sidelined indefinitely, and of course linebacker Darius Snow is out for the year.

With Henderson, Snow, Slade, Pietrowski, Bogle and Barrow unavailable, while Speed and Kimbrough were benched, the Spartans had only three opening night defensive starters playing regularly in the second half of this game: Grose, Brantley and linebacker Ben VanSumeren.

Michigan State left what was remaining from its starting defensive unit on the field to slug it out with Minnesota reserves on the Gophers’ final drive, which ate up 76 yards on 15 plays in 10 minutes and 37 seconds.

Minnesota mercifully played that last drive like Army West Point, basically telling Michigan State where they were going to run the football, seemingly trying to avoid scoring another touchdown. Michigan State did its part by sticking their defensive noses into the fan, taking on blocks and trying to get stops. They didn’t quit. They kept taking the bruises. Minnesota eventually settled for a field goal.

“It’s a tough situation (for a player) when you are out there and you see the score and the game is pretty much over and it’s kind of dead in the stadium and you get some boos and things like that,” Tucker said. “That’s when it’s the toughest. That’s when you have to show some character and I saw that in those guys. There is a lot of disappointed guys. It’s really bothering those guys in there.

“I’ve been in situations where it didn’t bother guys, when you can tell right away after the game, guys are on their phones, maybe laughing and joking in the locker room or in the showers, not paying attention to when the coaches are talking to them. I don’t see any of that with these guys.

“It’s a tough stretch right now. We’ll get it figured out.”