Rehash & Analysis: How MSU bounced back to secure a 10-win season

East Lansing, Mich. - The surprising season continued for No. 12 Michigan State, right through a jolly 30-27 victory over Penn State at snowy Spartan Stadium, Saturday evening. Michigan State, picked to finish last in the Big Ten East in the preseason, closed out the regular season with a stunning 10-2 record, thanks to a memorable 30-27 victory over Penn State, gaining possession of the gaudy Land Grant Trophy. “This game was so important to our guys," said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who finalized a 10-year, $95 million contract earlier in the week. "They are resilient." Last week’s 56-7 loss at Ohio State was shocking and painful, but not demoralizing. “You could just tell by the way they came in on Sunday at the beginning of the week after getting back from Columbus and really just circling the wagons and they really dug in,” Tucker said. “They fought like heck out there and you can tell they play for each other. It’s important to them. I’m just very proud of the team and very proud of the staff.” Tucker spoke with a humble tone after leading Michigan State to its ninth 10-win season in program history. An announced attendance of 66,312 braved the 28-degree temperatures and steady snowstorm. That attendance figure wasn't grossly exaggerated. The lower bowl was close to 90 percent full. The upper bowl was nearly half full. The lights and steady snowfall turned Spartan Stadium into a football snow globe. “Our fans, on a holiday weekend, to show up like they did today,” Tucker said, “they really gave us a boost. They were in there deep and thick and I really appreciate that and our players appreciate that. It’s a perfect way to send our seniors out." He continued with the humble tone. “I’m very grateful to be the head coach for this group of guys,” Tucker said. “This is a special place. We’re not done yet. We have one more. These guys love to play football and they love to play for Michigan State. It was a good day.” Michigan State will be a strong contender for a New Years Six bowl bid, with the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Tostitos Fiesta Bowl possibilities for the Spartans. “I’ve never played on that kind of stage or that kind of bowl game,” said Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed. “I’m very excited for that. We will have guys back that you guys haven’t seen in a long time. Some pieces will be put back together. I’m super excited for that.” Junior running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 138 yards on 30 carries, including a 2-yard TD which gave Michigan State a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. After rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year, Walker is expected for forgo his senior year at Michigan State and enter the NFL Draft. When asked if this was his final game at Spartan Stadium, he said, “I’m not sure right now.” As for playing in the postseason, Walker said “I do believe I’m going to play in a bowl game.” Reed will have a decision to make, too, as to whether he will return next year, but his presence seems secure for the bowl game. “My mind isn’t made up on anything yet,” he said. “I’m focused on the bowl game.”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State QB Payton Thorne rallied back from throwing a pick-six which gave Penn State a 20-17 lead in the third quarter. He provided the go-ahead TD with a 1-yard QB sneak late in the third quarter. Third-string walk-on kicker Evan Johnson, a transfer from Hope College who had never seen the field before this game, missed the extra point. Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin hit two extra points in the first half, and a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter, but was unable to perform after that. He has battled a lower body injury for weeks. Coghlin’s back-up, Stephen Rusnak, did not see action after making a stiff tackle while covering a kickoff in the first quarter Two possessions after regaining the lead, Thorne and Reed delivered the play of the game. On a fourth-and-15 at the Penn State 20-yard line, attempting a field goal was out of the question, in a snowstorm and Coghlin unavailable. So, on fourth-and-long in the red zone, with 5:10 to play, the two former high school teammates hooked up for a 20-yard TD pass. Thorne threw a back shoulder fade to the pylon. Reed out-leaped Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon and high-pointed a 50-50 ball just across the goal line. “Man, it wasn’t much of what I did,” Thorne said. “I just kind of put it up there for him. That was all him. He made a great play. He got open, or as open as he could in that situation. And he went up and came down with it. It was a huge play.” “At the end of the day, it’s about trust,” Reed said. “Trust from the offensive coordinator, to the quarterback, to the offensive line to the receiver. Payton trusting me, that I can make that play. I’m glad that I could come down with it. That was a really big play that we needed in the moment.” Penn State rallied with a 13-play, 77-yard TD drive. Quarterback Sean Clifford found Parker Washington for a 15-yard TD pass with :43 seconds left. This came after Clifford miraculously escaped two tackles and found tight end Brenton Strange for a gain of 25 on fourth-and-24 with 2:58 left. The late Penn State touchdown briefly paused the Sparty snow party. But holiday cheer resumed when Reed fielded Penn State’s on-side kick, cementing victory a 10-win season, and the likelihood of a sunny bowl game. “I feel like everybody in this group prepared harder than ever and I can’t be any more proud of them,” said senior defensive end Drew Beesley, who had seven tackles. 1.5 sacks, a pass break-up and a fumble recovery. “The snow was actually a lot of fun to play in. It was slippery but I had fun and I made sure I savored every moment with the fans and students and I thank God for an amazing end to my Michigan State career.”

THE FLU SITUATION

Several Michigan State players battled the flu throughout the week. A handful of regulars missed the game, including tight end Tyler Hunt, cornerback Marqui Lowery and linebacker Quavaris Crouch. It’s unclear if those three missed the game due to illness. Aside from those three players, MSU’s starting unit and playing group was largely intact, but there were still some effects from the flu. “This guy right here (Walker) sucked it up pretty good,” Thorne said. “He was hurting yesterday. I’m sure he is still not feeling great. We had a lot of guys (who were sick). I know (Kevin) Jarvis wasn’t feeling great. And (Jacub) Panasiuk. There were a lot of guys who had the flu during the week or who had IVs here a couple of days ago. “It was really a group effort, getting guys ready to go and guys battling through all the adversity that was thrown at us this week. The guys did a great job.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Thorne completed 19-of-30 passes for 268 yards with two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and an interception. Reed led Michigan State with six catches for 89 yards. He watched most of the second half of last week’s game with his foot in an immobilizer. He missed most of practice during the week, but returned for Friday’s walk-through and gave the Spartans all he had on Saturday. “It came down to a mindset of: What are you willing to do to receive something you’ve never had?” Reed said. “It’s all about being mentally tough.” * Senior Connor Heyward had four catches for 60 yards in his final game in Spartan Stadium. Thorne found him for a 25-yard catch on third-and-1 at the Penn State 40-yard line during MSU’s final scoring drive. * Redshirt freshman Maliq Carr continued his late-season surge. He had two catches for 51 yards, including a 40-yarder which fueled a scoring drive in the first half. * Elijah Collins had five carries for 19 yards and an 11-yard reception, continuing his successful comeback from an early-season ankle injury. * Punter Bryce Barringer had a tough day in the wintry conditions. He punted three times for an average of 33.3 yards. * Pennsylvanian Cal Haladay had a team-high 11 tackles and forced a fumble against his home state team which never offered him a scholarship. He also had a half sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. * Maverick Hansen and Jacub Panasiuk also had a half a sack each. Panasiuk had two QB hits. * Freshman linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote forced a fumble on a Penn State kickoff in the fourth quarter. But Michigan State was unable to convert it into points as Walker was stopped on fourth-and-two at the Penn State 22-yard line with 4:02 left. Michigan State center Matt Allen allowed penetration on the play while Penn State’s safety blitz got home on Walker. * Penn State’s Sean Clifford was 23-of-34 for 313 yards with three TDs, as Michigan State's pass defense continued to struggle, although the numbers were lower than the usual output, likely due to the weather. * Jahan Dotson, the Big Ten’s second-leading receiver, had eight catches for 137 yards with two touchdowns. * Michigan State held Penn State to 61 yards rushing.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

The offense’s response (and Thorne's response) to Penn State’s pick-six in the third quarter served as a pivotal sequence in the game. When Thorne looks at film of the pick-six, he will see that he had Heyward open a shallow crossing route on the third-and-seven, with a chance for the tight end to provide a catch-and-run, probably for first-down yardage. The shallow crossing route is a classic man-to-man beater, and film study might show that should have been his first read. But Thorne elected to throw to Reed. Reed was tightly-covered by cornerback Daequan Hardy, who stepped in front of the pass at the 17-yard line, intercepted it and returned it for a touchdown. This gave Penn State a 20-17 lead with 11:07 left in the third quarter. “Terrible play by me,” Thorne said. “Really frustrating. Those are the one you think about for awhile because you can’t do that in a game like this, especially in the second half. I kind of threw us under the bus with that dumb play.” But Thorne and the Spartan offense snapped back. Michigan State answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive which ate up 8:53. Walker began the drive with a 27-yard run on a counter gap play, marking one of the few times that Michigan State attempted to pull linemen as blockers in the slippery conditions. Two plays later, Allen and Blake Bueter executed excellent blocks on a toss sweep to the short side, clearing room for Collins to gain 11 yards. Allen’s cut block was a beauty. Three plays later, on third-and-nine, Thorne’s pass on a tunnel screen was batted down incomplete. However, Michigan State was flagged for a dead ball false start prior to the play. So Michigan State got another snap, albeit on third-and-14 at the Penn State 40. Thorne found Reed on a hitch. Reed made a man miss and shimmied forward for a gain of 10. Then on fourth-and-four, Thorne gained five yards on a zone read keeper, eluding one tackle and breaking another. It was one of his most determined runs of the year. Three plays later, on third-and-11, after Jarvis was called for an illegal chop block personal foul, Thorne delivered perhaps his best pass of the day. He zipped a 21-yard strike to Reed on a dig route against a cover-four zone. Then a holding penalty by Jarvis created a third-and-goal situation at the 13, leading to our choice for the turning point of the game.

TURNING POINT

On third-and-goal from the 13, and again with a field goal attempt out of the question, and Michigan State trailing for the first time, 20-17, the Spartans had two plays to find the end zone. Penn State played man-to-man coverage. As usual, Thorne looked for Reed. Reed had a favorable matchup from the slot against Penn State defensive back Joey Porter on a corner route. As Reed began to gain separation, Porter grabbed ahold of Reed’s handwarmer and grabbed onto the fanny pack like a tow rope at the bunny hill. The officials saw it and flagged him. That gave Michigan State first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Three plays later, Thorne punched in the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard QB sneak. “It was a great job by the whole offense (to come back from the pick-six),” Thorne said. “The guys up front did a great job, the run game, the receivers.”

THE REST OF IT