Rehash & Analysis: How MSU bounced back to secure a 10-win season
East Lansing, Mich. - The surprising season continued for No. 12 Michigan State, right through a jolly 30-27 victory over Penn State at snowy Spartan Stadium, Saturday evening.
Michigan State, picked to finish last in the Big Ten East in the preseason, closed out the regular season with a stunning 10-2 record, thanks to a memorable 30-27 victory over Penn State, gaining possession of the gaudy Land Grant Trophy.
“This game was so important to our guys," said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, who finalized a 10-year, $95 million contract earlier in the week. "They are resilient."
Last week’s 56-7 loss at Ohio State was shocking and painful, but not demoralizing.
“You could just tell by the way they came in on Sunday at the beginning of the week after getting back from Columbus and really just circling the wagons and they really dug in,” Tucker said. “They fought like heck out there and you can tell they play for each other. It’s important to them. I’m just very proud of the team and very proud of the staff.”
Tucker spoke with a humble tone after leading Michigan State to its ninth 10-win season in program history. An announced attendance of 66,312 braved the 28-degree temperatures and steady snowstorm. That attendance figure wasn't grossly exaggerated. The lower bowl was close to 90 percent full. The upper bowl was nearly half full. The lights and steady snowfall turned Spartan Stadium into a football snow globe.
“Our fans, on a holiday weekend, to show up like they did today,” Tucker said, “they really gave us a boost. They were in there deep and thick and I really appreciate that and our players appreciate that. It’s a perfect way to send our seniors out."
He continued with the humble tone.
“I’m very grateful to be the head coach for this group of guys,” Tucker said. “This is a special place. We’re not done yet. We have one more. These guys love to play football and they love to play for Michigan State. It was a good day.”
Michigan State will be a strong contender for a New Years Six bowl bid, with the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Tostitos Fiesta Bowl possibilities for the Spartans.
“I’ve never played on that kind of stage or that kind of bowl game,” said Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed. “I’m very excited for that. We will have guys back that you guys haven’t seen in a long time. Some pieces will be put back together. I’m super excited for that.”
Junior running back Kenneth Walker III rushed for 138 yards on 30 carries, including a 2-yard TD which gave Michigan State a 7-0 lead on the opening drive.
After rushing for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns on the year, Walker is expected for forgo his senior year at Michigan State and enter the NFL Draft.
When asked if this was his final game at Spartan Stadium, he said, “I’m not sure right now.”
As for playing in the postseason, Walker said “I do believe I’m going to play in a bowl game.”
Reed will have a decision to make, too, as to whether he will return next year, but his presence seems secure for the bowl game.
“My mind isn’t made up on anything yet,” he said. “I’m focused on the bowl game.”
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Michigan State QB Payton Thorne rallied back from throwing a pick-six which gave Penn State a 20-17 lead in the third quarter. He provided the go-ahead TD with a 1-yard QB sneak late in the third quarter. Third-string walk-on kicker Evan Johnson, a transfer from Hope College who had never seen the field before this game, missed the extra point.
Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin hit two extra points in the first half, and a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter, but was unable to perform after that. He has battled a lower body injury for weeks.
Coghlin’s back-up, Stephen Rusnak, did not see action after making a stiff tackle while covering a kickoff in the first quarter
Two possessions after regaining the lead, Thorne and Reed delivered the play of the game. On a fourth-and-15 at the Penn State 20-yard line, attempting a field goal was out of the question, in a snowstorm and Coghlin unavailable. So, on fourth-and-long in the red zone, with 5:10 to play, the two former high school teammates hooked up for a 20-yard TD pass. Thorne threw a back shoulder fade to the pylon. Reed out-leaped Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon and high-pointed a 50-50 ball just across the goal line.
“Man, it wasn’t much of what I did,” Thorne said. “I just kind of put it up there for him. That was all him. He made a great play. He got open, or as open as he could in that situation. And he went up and came down with it. It was a huge play.”
“At the end of the day, it’s about trust,” Reed said. “Trust from the offensive coordinator, to the quarterback, to the offensive line to the receiver. Payton trusting me, that I can make that play. I’m glad that I could come down with it. That was a really big play that we needed in the moment.”
Penn State rallied with a 13-play, 77-yard TD drive. Quarterback Sean Clifford found Parker Washington for a 15-yard TD pass with :43 seconds left.
This came after Clifford miraculously escaped two tackles and found tight end Brenton Strange for a gain of 25 on fourth-and-24 with 2:58 left.
The late Penn State touchdown briefly paused the Sparty snow party. But holiday cheer resumed when Reed fielded Penn State’s on-side kick, cementing victory a 10-win season, and the likelihood of a sunny bowl game.
“I feel like everybody in this group prepared harder than ever and I can’t be any more proud of them,” said senior defensive end Drew Beesley, who had seven tackles. 1.5 sacks, a pass break-up and a fumble recovery. “The snow was actually a lot of fun to play in. It was slippery but I had fun and I made sure I savored every moment with the fans and students and I thank God for an amazing end to my Michigan State career.”
THE FLU SITUATION
Several Michigan State players battled the flu throughout the week. A handful of regulars missed the game, including tight end Tyler Hunt, cornerback Marqui Lowery and linebacker Quavaris Crouch. It’s unclear if those three missed the game due to illness.
Aside from those three players, MSU’s starting unit and playing group was largely intact, but there were still some effects from the flu.
“This guy right here (Walker) sucked it up pretty good,” Thorne said. “He was hurting yesterday. I’m sure he is still not feeling great. We had a lot of guys (who were sick). I know (Kevin) Jarvis wasn’t feeling great. And (Jacub) Panasiuk. There were a lot of guys who had the flu during the week or who had IVs here a couple of days ago.
“It was really a group effort, getting guys ready to go and guys battling through all the adversity that was thrown at us this week. The guys did a great job.”
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
* Thorne completed 19-of-30 passes for 268 yards with two passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and an interception.
Reed led Michigan State with six catches for 89 yards. He watched most of the second half of last week’s game with his foot in an immobilizer. He missed most of practice during the week, but returned for Friday’s walk-through and gave the Spartans all he had on Saturday.
“It came down to a mindset of: What are you willing to do to receive something you’ve never had?” Reed said. “It’s all about being mentally tough.”
* Senior Connor Heyward had four catches for 60 yards in his final game in Spartan Stadium. Thorne found him for a 25-yard catch on third-and-1 at the Penn State 40-yard line during MSU’s final scoring drive.
* Redshirt freshman Maliq Carr continued his late-season surge. He had two catches for 51 yards, including a 40-yarder which fueled a scoring drive in the first half.
* Elijah Collins had five carries for 19 yards and an 11-yard reception, continuing his successful comeback from an early-season ankle injury.
* Punter Bryce Barringer had a tough day in the wintry conditions. He punted three times for an average of 33.3 yards.
* Pennsylvanian Cal Haladay had a team-high 11 tackles and forced a fumble against his home state team which never offered him a scholarship. He also had a half sack and 2.5 tackles for loss.
* Maverick Hansen and Jacub Panasiuk also had a half a sack each. Panasiuk had two QB hits.
* Freshman linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote forced a fumble on a Penn State kickoff in the fourth quarter. But Michigan State was unable to convert it into points as Walker was stopped on fourth-and-two at the Penn State 22-yard line with 4:02 left. Michigan State center Matt Allen allowed penetration on the play while Penn State’s safety blitz got home on Walker.
* Penn State’s Sean Clifford was 23-of-34 for 313 yards with three TDs, as Michigan State's pass defense continued to struggle, although the numbers were lower than the usual output, likely due to the weather.
* Jahan Dotson, the Big Ten’s second-leading receiver, had eight catches for 137 yards with two touchdowns.
* Michigan State held Penn State to 61 yards rushing.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
The offense’s response (and Thorne's response) to Penn State’s pick-six in the third quarter served as a pivotal sequence in the game.
When Thorne looks at film of the pick-six, he will see that he had Heyward open a shallow crossing route on the third-and-seven, with a chance for the tight end to provide a catch-and-run, probably for first-down yardage. The shallow crossing route is a classic man-to-man beater, and film study might show that should have been his first read. But Thorne elected to throw to Reed.
Reed was tightly-covered by cornerback Daequan Hardy, who stepped in front of the pass at the 17-yard line, intercepted it and returned it for a touchdown. This gave Penn State a 20-17 lead with 11:07 left in the third quarter.
“Terrible play by me,” Thorne said. “Really frustrating. Those are the one you think about for awhile because you can’t do that in a game like this, especially in the second half. I kind of threw us under the bus with that dumb play.”
But Thorne and the Spartan offense snapped back. Michigan State answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive which ate up 8:53.
Walker began the drive with a 27-yard run on a counter gap play, marking one of the few times that Michigan State attempted to pull linemen as blockers in the slippery conditions.
Two plays later, Allen and Blake Bueter executed excellent blocks on a toss sweep to the short side, clearing room for Collins to gain 11 yards. Allen’s cut block was a beauty.
Three plays later, on third-and-nine, Thorne’s pass on a tunnel screen was batted down incomplete. However, Michigan State was flagged for a dead ball false start prior to the play. So Michigan State got another snap, albeit on third-and-14 at the Penn State 40.
Thorne found Reed on a hitch. Reed made a man miss and shimmied forward for a gain of 10.
Then on fourth-and-four, Thorne gained five yards on a zone read keeper, eluding one tackle and breaking another. It was one of his most determined runs of the year.
Three plays later, on third-and-11, after Jarvis was called for an illegal chop block personal foul, Thorne delivered perhaps his best pass of the day. He zipped a 21-yard strike to Reed on a dig route against a cover-four zone.
Then a holding penalty by Jarvis created a third-and-goal situation at the 13, leading to our choice for the turning point of the game.
TURNING POINT
On third-and-goal from the 13, and again with a field goal attempt out of the question, and Michigan State trailing for the first time, 20-17, the Spartans had two plays to find the end zone.
Penn State played man-to-man coverage. As usual, Thorne looked for Reed.
Reed had a favorable matchup from the slot against Penn State defensive back Joey Porter on a corner route.
As Reed began to gain separation, Porter grabbed ahold of Reed’s handwarmer and grabbed onto the fanny pack like a tow rope at the bunny hill. The officials saw it and flagged him.
That gave Michigan State first-and-goal at the 2-yard line. Three plays later, Thorne punched in the go-ahead TD on a 1-yard QB sneak.
“It was a great job by the whole offense (to come back from the pick-six),” Thorne said. “The guys up front did a great job, the run game, the receivers.”
THE REST OF IT
Michigan State scored touchdowns on its first two drives, taking a 14-0 lead.
Walker finished the first drive with a 2-yard TD plunge. Earlier in the possession, Thorne connected with Maliq Carr on third down for a 40-yard catch-and-run over the middle.
Thorne also found Montorie Foster for a 13-yard pass to the sideline.
On the second TD drive, Michigan State went 99 yards on nine plays. Walker had runs of 35 and 15 yards.
Thorne hit Reed on a flea flicker for a gain of 14 on the drive. Thorne also threw to Reed on a deep fade for 23 yards on third-and-eight.
* Penn State made it 14-7 when Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford found Jahan Dotson for a 27-yard TD pass.
Penn State capitalized on a coverage error between Michigan State cornerback Chester Kimbrough and safety Angelo Grose. Kimbrough played the flat, as part of “halves” coverage but Grose didn’t get over to the cover-two hole to cover that half of the field.
The other half of the secondary was in quarters (cover-four) coverage.
So it wasn’t clear whether Kimbrough was wrong to play cover-two, or if Grose was late in getting over the top.
The answer came in the second half when Kimbrough was benched. Walk-on Justin White played the rest of the game at cornerback, opposite Ronald Williams. Both players were pretty solid in the second half.
Penn State’s TD drive in the final minute which cut the lead to 30-27 was done against a soft cover-four, with no individuals getting burned, but structure allowing the yardage.
* In the first half, Penn State tied the game at 14-14 when Clifford found Dotson for a 30-yard TD strike, beating Darius Snow in a mismatch man-to-man situation. That was the first time we’ve seen Snow asked to play man-to-man against a top-flight receiver.
Dotson was the middle receiver in a trips formation on this play. Normally, if Michigan State were to play man-to-man against that formation, a safety (Xavier Henderson or Angelo Grose) would line-up against the middle receiver.
But on this occasion, Snow was deployed on the middle receiver. Grose, who was victimized as a slot defender in man-to-man against Michigan and wasn’t been asked to cover at the line of scrimmage in the three games that followed, took the inside receiver on this occasion. Henderson was the deep safety, but was shaded to the other side of the field, rather than being in the middle and more accessible to help the three-receiver side.
Snow ended up on an island against Dotson, and it didn’t go well. Snow attempted to knock Dotson off-balance with a heavy jam. But Dotson withstood it and continued on his route while Snow became off-balance after delivering the blow.
Henderson was too far away to help over the top as Dotson broke open for the TD receptions.
* Michigan State took a 17-14 lead late in the first half on a 15-play, 70-yard drive.
Thorne connected with Carr for an 11-yard pass play to convert third-and-six early in the drive.
Montorie Foster turned in a dazzling one-handed catch on a post for a gain of 19 on third-and-eight.
Then, on fourth-and-six at the Penn State 36-yard line, Thorne found Heyward on a delayed middle screen for a rambling gain of 19.
One play later, in hurry-up mode, Thorne found Elijah Collins on a screen pass for a gain of 11.
The drive stalled when Michigan State’s Blake Bueter was flagged for a false start on second-and-goal at the 5-yard line, leading to Coghlin’s field goal.
"When you get into the game, it's who wants it more?" Tucker said. "It's like, What do you want and what are you willing to do to get it? Our guys played extremely hard. My hat goes off to them. I have a tremendous amount of respet for this group of players."