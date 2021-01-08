SpartanMag - Rehash & Analysis: Four late plays that cost MSU a victory

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State blew a 15-point halftime lead by making only four field goals in the second half while turning it over 10 times after intermission in surrendering a 55-54 loss to Purdue, Friday night at the Breslin Center.

Purdue’s Trevion Williams hit a short jumper from the right side of an in-bound play as Purdue fought back from a 54-50 deficit in the final :11 seconds to steal a huge Big Ten victory.

“One of the more disappointing losses we’ve had,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “Purdue did the things they needed to do in the second half.”

Michigan State finished with 14 turnovers after playing a clean first half while building a 31-16 lead.

Then in the second half, “We never got into a rhythm,” Izzo said.

Michigan State fell to 8-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big Ten. Purdue is 8-5 and 3-3.

Michigan State led 53-50 when Aaron Henry went to the foul line with :19 seconds left. He made one of two foul shots.

With 1:33 left, freshman guard A.J. Hoggard went 1-for-2 from the foul line to give Michigan State a 51-48 lead.

Those two foul shots would come back to haunt Michigan State, as did the 10th and final turnover of the half for the Spartans.

The four plays that beat Michigan State following Henry’s missed free throw:

1. After Henry’s missed free throw, Purdue guard Eric Hunter drove in desperation and dove into Michigan State defender Rocket Watts.

Watts appeared to go straight up while Hunter leaned in and initiated the contact. Michigan State associated coach Dwayne Stephens jumped off his chair and ran in the opposite direction to keep himself from protesting the call, but he did so with a smile on his face as things still looked favorable for the Spartans with :11 seconds left.

Hunter made both free throws to cut the lead to 54-52.

2. Then came MSU’s final turnover. With Purdue pressuring, MSU’s in-bound pass attempt from Malik Hall intended for Watts was knocked out of bounds. Officials awarded the ball to Purdue. Izzo protested on the sideline. Officials looked at the replay and couldn’t find evidence to overturn it.

“I thought people were over Rocket’s back but we didn’t deserve to win,” Izzo said. “They deserved to win because they made winning plays.

“We had three great free throw shooters who each missed the second shot.”

Earlier, Michigan State’s Joey Hauser missed a foul shot with 4:38 left and Michigan State clinging to a 45-43 lead.

3. With Purdue in-bounding, down by 2 with :10 seconds to go, Watts deflected a high lob to Williams on an in-bound play. Williams also got a piece of it while trying to control it. Henry arrived and took a swipe at the ball while Williams gained control of the ball. Henry was called for a foul.

Williams made the first, missed the second. Hall had rebounding position on Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Zach Edey. Edey reached over the top of Hall to knock the ball loose.

“I think the guy was over the back,” Izzo said. “I’m anxious to see the film.

“We have a rule here that the day of every game we work on free throw cutouts. I said they cost people games all the time and that one cost us one.”

Hauser and Purdue’s Mason Gillis dove to the floor for the loose ball and arrived at it simultaneously. The officials ruled it a jump ball. Purdue had the possession arrow.

4. In-bounding with 6.4 seconds remaining, there was little doubt the ball would go to Williams, a 6-foot-10 junior from Detroit Henry Ford. Michigan State evaluated him in high school but didn’t offer.

On the in-bound play, Purdue ran a mosh pit of bull dozer screens in an egg beater pattern in the lane, resulting in Williams getting free from Hall for an instant. Williams’ eight-foot jumper went in over Hauser’s help defense.

Henry pushed the dribble the other way and missed a leaning, six-foot glasser in traffic as time expired.

Williams finished with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting.

“Give credit to Trevion,” Izzo said. “I love the kid. He plays hard, keeps his mouth shut and plays well against Michigan and Michigan State. He was the difference in the game.”

Michigan State chose to go with Hauser against Williams in the final eight minutes.

In the first half, junior center Marcus Bingham played 12 minutes and had three blocked shots in the most extensive playing time he has seen in several games. However, he played just two minutes in the second half. Julius Marble played five minutes. Mady Sissoko, who was MSU’s first center off the bench in the first half and played five minutes, didn’t see action in the second half.

“Joey had done a good job on him, to be very honest with you,” Izzo said. “We just didn’t want to give up a three and we were afraid with our other bigs, we could. They (Purdue) were moving so much. We had some struggles with those guys on some things. What we didn’t want to do was give up a three because we didn’t think they could keep beating us with the two.

“When Marky was in there (in the first half), Trevion wasn’t in there as much cause he (Williams) was in foul trouble. Trevion is a load. I thought Joey did a hell of a job on him when he was on him.

“Then we were worried about our free throw shooting, and Marky and Mady aren’t as good of free throw shooters. So that’s the decision I made.

“Hindsight, I’ll look at the film and figure it out. But a week ago you guys would have asked what the hell Bingham is doing in the game. So I did what I did and it all falls on me so blame me for it. I’m not in a very good mood.”

Purdue shot just 33.9 percent from the field and was a miserable 3-of-24 from long range.

“To guard the three-point line like we did and do the things we did and not win, that’s what happens when you turn the ball over,” Izzo said. “You never get into a rhythm offensively. Give their defense credit too.

“Disappointing loss but we’re playing harder and I’m going to find something positive in it, not a lot though.”

Purdue out-rebounded Michigan State 37-31.

Henry led Michigan State with 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Josh Langford had 10.