Reed, Thorne, Henderson will rep MSU at Big Ten Media Days

Quarterback Payton Thorne, wide receiver Jayden Reed, and safety Xavier Henderson will represent Michigan State at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday, July 27.

Henderson will be making his second appearance at Big Ten Media Days, while Thorne and Reed will be making their first.

Thorne and Reed are one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in college football. Both were named to the pre-season watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given annually to the College Football Player of the Year.

Reed led Michigan State in receptions (59), receiving yards (1,026), and receiving touchdowns (10) as a junior last season. He was named a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player by the American Football Coaches Association. Reed led the Big Ten and ranked seventh nationally in all-purpose yards.

Thorne surpassed Kirk Cousins’ single-season record for touchdown passes (27) during his first season as a fulltime starter last fall. Thorne averaged just under 250 yards passing per game, while throwing for 3,233 yards as a sophomore.

A four-year letter-winner, Henderson leads all active MSU players in career tackles (233). Henderson has made 33 consecutive starts at safety. A third-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior, Henderson ranked 11th in the Big Ten with 96 tackles.

Henderson served as a game captain for Michigan State 13 times in 2021.







