Separation in competition at running back?
Effrem Reed faces the difficult task of finding an adequate replacement for Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III in his first year as Michigan State running backs coach. And that task has be...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news