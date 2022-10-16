East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State’s wide receiver corps turned heads when it mattered most Saturday night, as the Spartans beat Wisconsin 34-28 in two overtimes to snap their four-game losing streak.

Redshirt senior Jayden Reed finished the game with nine receptions for 117 yards and one touchdown reception. Since returning from injury against Minnesota, Reed has looked more and more like the All-Big Ten player Spartan fans have come to know.

Keon Coleman had his most productive game since posting 116 yards against Washington. The sophomore recorded five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin.

“They played at a high level today,” Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said. “There’s no secret those guys can make plays. All those guys have made plays throughout the season. We just need to build on some of the positive things we did today.”

Wide receiver appeared to be one of Michigan State’s stronger position groups heading into the season. With Reed, Coleman, Tre Mosley, Germie Bernard and Montorie Foster all in the fold, the room was budding with potential playmakers.

Those playmakers showed up in the biggest moments againist the Badgers.

The Michigan State offense clicked with relative consistency, especially in the second half. That's a welcome sight for the Spartans, who have struggled to produce on both sides of the ball this season.

“They can be a tough matchup for people because they are guys that can run and have ball skills,” Tucker said, referring to his receivers. “We caught the balls that were thrown to us today. [We had] protection, Payton [Thorne] making good decisions, just overall execution.

“Like I told our guys multiple times, it’s not like we don’t have any players. We just need better execution.”

Reed and Coleman made their presence known throughout the fourth quarter and overtime. Both caught a touchdown pass in the extra periods, with Coleman’s coming first on a rare pass attempt from Reed.

Thorne handed the ball off to Reed, who surveyed the field before firing a pass to Coleman at the goal line. Coleman leaped in front of his defender to catch the ball, managing to hold onto it as he was tackled in-air.

“I’ve thrown the ball growing up,” Reed said. “In practice, we just executed the play multiple times. The funny thing is, we couldn't really get it to work in practice. We called it in game, and we had to execute it, pretty much. [Coleman] made a play. That’s what Keon does. He goes up, he makes grabs, he makes great catches and he made the play.”

It was a ball Coleman was forced to go up and get, and the dual-sport athlete used his athleticism to come down with it. Reed wasn’t pleased with his throw, but he knew Coleman would take a page out of his own book to win the one-on-one matchup.

“Have you ever seen him play basketball?” Reed asked. “That shows it all right there, to be honest.

“That wasn't a great ball, but he made a play. We've got playmakers.”

It was Reed’s turn on the game-winning play, set up by MSU linebacker Jacoby Windmon’s forced fumble of Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen. After stopping the Badgers on that play, Michigan State faced a must-score scenario on the subsequent drive.

Who else would Thorne turn to, then, but Reed?

A couple of inconsequential gains and a false start penalty on Michigan State’s J.D. Duplain set up a third-and-twelve situation from the Badgers’ 27-yard line. Thorne took a shot to Reed in the corner of the endzone. Reed made the catch with Wisconsin’s Ricardo Hallman draped on top of him. Walk-off touchdown for the Spartans.

“I haven’t had him [Reed] catch it like that many times,” Thorne said of the play. “People don't realize how hard it is to catch the ball like that. Come down, have a defender right in your face, probably smack your head on the ground and still hold onto the ball. So that’s good, strong hands and that’s a lot of work in the offseason, grip strength and working on different drills to catch the ball.”

That play wasn’t the one originally drawn up, however. Thorne recognized that Wisconsin was showing blitz prior to the snap and made the decision to change the play.

Thorne was “playing for a touchdown” and didn’t want to give that up, even on third-and-long.

“I came up and the play we had called, [Wisconsin] had walked their backer up off the edge,” Thorne said. “We really hadn't seen that call all day, so I'm thinking he's probably coming. And even if he's bluffing, they might be bringing something from the other side. I saw Bird [Reed] was out there, looked like he had single coverage. So I said screw this, let’s protect this thing up and throw it and let’s go get in the endzone. So [Reed] did a great job coming down with the ball.”

Thorne and Reed have connected time and again on game-changing plays throughout the Tucker era. Sure enough, Reed’s fourth-down grab to seal last season's win over Penn State happened in the same spot as his game-winner on Saturday.

Thorne and Reed have an established sense of trust with one another, one that famously dates back to their high school days. It has since rubbed off on the entire wide receiver room.

“I think that trust is throughout the whole corps,” Reed said. “You see him throw balls up to him [Coleman], you’ve seen him throw balls up to me. At the end of the day, how we look at it as receivers, like [Coleman] said, it’s just me and the ball. You've got to black out everything else and you've got to focus on the target and that's how you make plays.”

As easy as it may be for Thorne to simply loft the ball up to Reed - given Reed’s reputation as a playmaker - Thorne said there’s a bit more to it than that.

“You may think so, but no, you’re not just throwing it up there and hoping for the best,” Thorne said with a smile. “We work on those things and based on where the DB is at, the ball’s going to be put in a different place. I try my best to put it where I want to based on what the DB does. You saw, the last play of the game, that one was over the top, over the shoulder, Bird went and made a great catch.”

Coleman’s other touchdown gave Michigan State the lead with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter. Thorne threw a 27-yard back-shoulder pass to Coleman on second-and-eight, and Coleman made a play with two Wisconsin defenders converging on him in the end zone.

“The one to Keon was a back-shoulder ball where he was able to stop and, like you guys were talking about, go up and use his body and catch it,” Thorne said. “And that's all based on where the DB is at. You've got to read those things, and then you put it up and let those guys go make plays, which they often do.”

Coleman used a productive offseason to establish himself as a weapon for Michigan State as a true sophomore. He was quieted during Michigan State’s losing streak, but never strayed from his preparation.

“I just imagine me in the open facilities, me and Payton just throwing the ball,” Coleman said. “I play those plays out in my head the night before the games, just imagining me going up and getting the ball. When the ball’s in the air, I don’t really see anything, see the crowd, see the player, see the defender. I just see the ball and me going to get it. Try to make it 100 percent.”

To come off the bye week and upset Michigan in a hostile environment, the Spartans will need to remain as confident in each other as they have been all season.

“Obviously, things have been tough this year, but I think you guys can see that we're a team that actually cares,” Reed said. “We try, we fight our hardest to go out there and make plays when we can, stuff like that. Not everything goes your way all the time, but we never lost confidence in each other, we never separated as a group. We stuck together, kept working hard in practice, executing our plays and stuff like that, and things just came together today.”