On this weeks episode of RCR, Sydney invites Spartan Illustrated's managing editor and lead writer Ryan O'Bleness on the pod to go over how name, image and likeness (NIL) deals and the transfer portal have changed the landscape of college sports.

In addition, they talk updates on MSU basketball and Ryan gives a detailed account of the MSU football recruits heading to campus for their official visits in June

Two notes: This episode was filmed prior to the Jamari Howard decommitment and Syair Torrence's official visit dates are June 9-June 11 not June 2-June 4.

Watch: