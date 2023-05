Sydney is back with Brendan Moore and Paul Fanson from Spartans Illustrated to talk all things Michigan State football.

In light of recent events, they break down transfers and talk where MSU goes from here. After deciding whether or not MSU football fans should panic, Brendan and Paul give their thorough analysis of the spring football "game," Paul reminisces on March Madness and they touch on MSU baseball's recent winning streak.

Watch Here: