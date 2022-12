In this episode, podcast hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett give an update on football recruiting, MSU's hockey season and discuss Michigan State basketball.

As for MSU hockey, the team just wrapped up the first half of its season after splitting a series with rival Michigan. Next, the Spartans will face Ferris State in the Great Lakes Invitational at the end of the month. Meanwhile, MSU basketball is between games right now as the Spartans just defeated Brown and are set to play Oakland next before Buffalo.

