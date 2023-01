In the seventh episode of the Red Cedar Radar, podcast hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett break down Michigan State basketball's victories against both Michigan and Wisconsin.

Since the last episode, MSU defeated Michigan 59-53 and defeated Wisconsin on the road 69-65. Additionally, Brad chimes in with an update on Michigan State hockey, who has lost seven of its last eight games.

