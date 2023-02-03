In this week's episode of Red Cedar Radar, hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett discuss MSU's loss to Purdue last Sunday, and the women's game against Michigan this coming weekend.

Our crew also has a hot take: Purdue's Zach Edey isn't that good. Plus, LaPlante's hockey report from the last week and heading into this weekend's series against Notre Dame.

As always, the podcast episodes are available on Spotify, Google, Apple Podcasts and more. A video podcast is published alongside the audio version, as well as the ability to download episodes from Google Drive for those who wish to listen offline.

For your convenience, the Spotify and YouTube streams are below.