Published Jan 19, 2025
Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Michigan State versus Illinois Postgame Recap
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host
Another post game recap is here! Sydney, Brendan, Jacob, and Paul analyze Michigan State's gritty win over Illinois, choose a player of the game, and share a few areas for growth for the Spartans.

Watch:

Listen on Spotify:

Find other ways to listen on our Link Tree!

