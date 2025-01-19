Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Michigan State versus Illinois Postgame Recap

Another post game recap is here! Sydney, Brendan, Jacob, and Paul analyze Michigan State's gritty win over Illinois, choose a player of the game, and share a few areas for growth for the Spartans.
Watch:
Listen on Spotify:
Another post game recap is here! Sydney, Brendan, Jacob, and Paul analyze Michigan State's gritty win over Illinois, choose a player of the game, and share a few areas for growth for the Spartans.
Watch:
Listen on Spotify:
No. 1 MSU hockey falls to No.10 UM at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor in the first of back-to-back games.
The Spartans gymnasts have had their way with the rival Wolverines as of late, winning five of the last six.
Michigan State has added preferred walk-on running back Darrin Jones Jr. to its 2025 recruiting class. More here.
The Michigan State football program released its 2025 spring football roster. Here are some interesting notes.
As the puck drops at Munn Arena on Saturday night, it will begin the 350th contest between the Spartans and Wolverines.
No. 1 MSU hockey falls to No.10 UM at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor in the first of back-to-back games.
The Spartans gymnasts have had their way with the rival Wolverines as of late, winning five of the last six.
Michigan State has added preferred walk-on running back Darrin Jones Jr. to its 2025 recruiting class. More here.