Red Cedar Radar Podcast: Michigan State nails Early Signing Day
Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett
Podcast Hosts
This week’s episode of Red Cedar Radar is coming a little late due to Early Signing Day and Michigan State’s basketball game against Oakland on Wednesday. That said, next week’s episode will still be pushed back to Friday due to MSU hockey’s appearance in the Great Lakes Invitational.
In this episode, hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett will be discussing football recruiting and Early Signing Day with the site’s Managing Editor Ryan O’Bleness. Additionally, this episode features a breakdown and recap of MSU’s game against Oakland.
