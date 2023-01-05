It’s officially "hate-week" once again. For this week’s episode of Red Cedar Radar, hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett will break down Michigan State’s victory against Nebraska, as well as the upcoming game against Michigan.

Additionally, the two co-hosts have insights from MSU hockey’s sweep it suffered in the Great Lakes Invitational and two departures in the football program.

Red Cedar Radar’s guest this week is Justin Roh, the co-founder of Blue By 90. He joins the show to break down Michigan basketball, as well as the Jim Harbaugh saga.

This episode is broken down into two parts: the opener before the Michigan preview, then the preview with Roh. Fans wishing to listen can do so on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, Amazon and many more.