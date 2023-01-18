Michigan State hockey has caught many by surprise this season, as the team started 13-11-2. After a small rough patch against Ohio State and in the Great Lakes Invitational, it appears that MSU is back.

The program is doing things it hasn't done in nearly a decade.

For our eighth episode, because Sydney Padgett was out this week, Brad LaPlante decided to have B1G+ play-by-play commentator Marin Klein on to talk about the MSU hockey team. Thankfully, Klein is also on the women's basketball beat for Impact Radio, so we've added an update on the team as well.

Fans can listen to Red Cedar Radar on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and more by clicking this link.