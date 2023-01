In the latest episode of Red Cedar Radar, hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett discussed Michigan State men's basketball's win versus Iowa, and then focuses in on Sunday's game at Purdue.

Additionally, MSU women's basketball's game against Rutgers is discussed, along with a preview of this weekend's hockey series against Minnesota.

