In the latest episode of Red Cedar Radar, hosts Brad LaPlante and Sydney Padgett discuss Michigan State's gloomy basketball season, Including recent losses to Notre Dame and Northwestern. Additionally, Managing Editor Ryan O'Bleness joins the show to discuss MSU football recruiting and the transfer portal.

Listen to the audio version below via Spotify. Red Cedar Radar Is also available on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and more. Find a full list, plus the download link, here.