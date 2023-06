Red Cedar Radar is back with a very special guest! Matt Sheehan of Locked On Spartans, Spartans Illustrated and The SD4L Show joins Sydney Padgett to talk through upcoming official visits, 2024 and 2025 conference schedules, the amazing work Mady Sissoko has been doing in Mali, Matt's recent interview with MSU women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick, and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s recent comments about Michigan State.

Watch: