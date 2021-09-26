 SpartanMag - Recruits react to home win against Nebraska
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-26 20:02:11 -0500') }} football

Recruits react to home win against Nebraska

Jason Killop • SpartanMag
Michigan State advanced to 4-0 Saturday evening with an overtime win against Nebraska. The combined factors of overtime, a night game, and the striped stadium crowd provided a atmosphere that impressed recruits.

The four-star TE out of Missouri, Brett Norfleet made his first visit to Michigan State. He holds offers from Michigan State, Florida State, Arizona State, Washington, and more.

"It was great!" Norfleet said, "I got to experience a night game that went into OT with the Spartans battling it out for the win. Really fun watching all the fans have fun wearing their assigned color for the Stripe Out game. Loved the cooler weather!!"

Norfleet said he spent time talking with Ted Gilmore, Chris Kapilovic, GA Nick Ruffing, and Mel Tucker before the game. Chris Kapilovic coached Norfleets' high school coach when he was in college so there is a slight connection. “I had a brief conversation with coach Tucker during warmups on the field. I was glad to meet him.” Norfleef said.

"I think Michigan State has a great team and they continue to impress each week. Starting 4-0 is hard to do and Coach Tucker continues to build a great team." Norfleet said of Michigan State's early season success.

The Clarkson (MI.) OL Cole Dellinger has made multiple visits to Michigan State since Mel Tucker took over the program but none for a game day visit. The game day atmosphere felt different from past trips.

"It was a great time." Dellinger said, "I got to talk to Coach Tucker and Coach Kap. Both pregame and afterwards."

Dellinger was in the locker room after the game during the celebration.

"It was really cool hearing coach Tuckers post game talk and then seeing all the players celebrate together." Dellinger said, "He was saying how they got the job done, they need to be ready for the next game."

As far as Michigan State's fast start to the season,

"I think it really shows the improvements they made in the off season and how good of a job the coaches are doing."

Dellinger says he will return to East Lansing for the game against Michigan and he will be going to LSU for their game against Ole Miss.

The 2023 Cass Tech DE Jalen Thompson has visited Michigan State multiple times in the past but this was the first game day visit for him under Mel Tucker.

"Crazy, it was wonderful. I loved the atmosphere." Thompson said, "After the game I talked to Burton, he was telling me to come on down there and stop playing around, and coach Wilcher was just missing me. I also talked to coach Tucker and my guy Kevin Vickerson."

Teammate of 2022 Michigan State commit Tyrell Henry, Amare Snowden is a 2023 DB who is close to earning a Michigan State offer. Snowden holds offers from Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Nebraska, and more.

"It was good they played fast and physical and with some fire." Snowden said, " I talked to Thomas Wilcher before the game and coach Barnett was supposed to after but we ended up leaving right after the OT."

Snowden and his father High School head coach and current Roseville head coach Vernan Snowden, have a long relationship with Thomas Wilcher.

"Yeah he is like family, he knows my family and especially my dad and uncles." Snowden said.

Arizona OT Jack Endean has had to sit out his first five games this season due to a transfer but will be back on the field next week. In the meantime he made the trip up to Michigan State.

"I really liked the game. The environment and the student section was crazy." Endean said, "I talked to coach Kap and Jarrod before the game." Endean said, "It was awesome actually taking to them in person instead of over the phone. The coaches told me to just keep doing what I do and send film when I can. I can play now i'm excited to be out there since my transfer."

Endean will also be visiting Oklahoma in a couple weeks for the game against Oklahoma State.

2024 Belleville LB Jeremiah Beasley already holds a Michigan State offer and has been to campus quite a few times. Beasley has now taken three college game day visits and all three to Michigan State. This was his first since the new staff.

"It was a great atmosphere and everyone showed love." Beasley said, "They have a lot of potential, like coach Tucker said gotta keep chopping at the wood."

"It was awesome the players energy was through the roof." Beasley said, "They have been playing some great football."

The border-line five-star QB Dante Moore made his third trip to East Lansing since June and spent time at midfield with Mel Tucker pregame. Moore visiting again shows once again his interest in Michigan State. Michigan and Notre Dame are two other schools getting serious looks from Moore.

Detroit King OL Johnathan Slack has shown to be very interested in Michigan State making his fifth visit since they opened in June. Slack told the Spartanmag Michigan State is the school pushing the hardest and he has reciprocated the interest.

The 2023 quarterback Tre Jones holds two offers from Arizona State and South Florida but has heard from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and more. Jones is from the same hometown as current Spartans, Jayden Reed and Payton Thorne.

"Absolutely a great experience and it’s special to see two guys from my hometown playing." Jones said, “I also spoke with coach Jay Johnson for a little bit, and then all of the position coaches spoke to me and my father.”

The Michigan State commit Jaden Mangham was in attendance amount other commits.

“It was a great game definitely a double mouth piece game.” Mangham said, “Can't wait to get there in January and be part of the woodshed.”

Michigan State commits pictured (left to right) Katin Houser, Ashton Lepo, Chase Carter, Tyrell Henry, Jaden Mangham, Antonio Gates Jr, Michael Masunas, and Alex VanSumeran.

