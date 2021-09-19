Recruits reaction from Michigan State's win over Miami
Michigan State created some positive program momentum with an away win over Miami (FL) at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. That momentum will translate both on- and off-field with the win being a hug...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news