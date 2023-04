In this week’s edition of the RecruitingRoundup, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf makes a FutureCast for a 2024 forward with upside and discusses visit plans for an underrated transfer portal prospect.

McCulloch will announce his college decision on April 20, choosing among Alabama , Michigan State , Virginia Tech and Xavier. The lengthy forward, who is coming off of an Ohio state championship, has been heavily courted by all four programs, but the momentum seems to be with Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans.

Zack Austin will be visiting Pittsburgh on Wednesday, according to multiple sources. Panthers fans should be excited about the possibility of this addition, as Austin is one of the more underrated players in the transfer portal.

One of the main reasons for this is his ability to play both ways. He’s a very athletic, versatile defender that guards multiple positions. His defensive production can be seen in numbers alone, as he averaged more than two blocks per contest at 6-foot-4.