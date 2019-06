SpartanMag recruiting reporter Corey Robinson and SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni discuss Friday's scheduled decision from four-star Arizona QB Chubba Purdy, and preview a huge official visit weekend for the Spartans in the latest edition of the SpartanMag Recruiting Rap Podcast (90 minutes).

Players discussed:

* Chubba Purdy, QB, Gilbert, Arizl., No. 12 in Arizona.

* Angelo Grose, CB, Mansfiel, Ohio, three-stars.

* Jaheim Thomas, OLB, Cincinnati Princeton, No. 4 in Ohio.

* Simeon Barrow Jr., DE, Grovetown, Ga., No. 73 in Georgia.

* Chris Mayfield, DE, Hilliard, Ohio, No. 46 in Ohio.

* Ricky White, WR, Mariett, Ga., No. 96 in Georgia.

* Devin Hightower, OLB, Akron, Ohio, No. 21 in Ohio

* Daved Jones, LB, West Chester, Ohio, No. 27 in Ohio.

* Jaiden Cameron, DE, Clayton, Ohio, No. 49 in Ohio.

* Bryce Austin, DL, Southfield, Mich., No. 30 in Michigan.

* Zuriah Fisher, LB, Aliquippa, Pa., No. 10 in Pennsylvania.

* Ricky Hyatt, LB, Westerville, Ohio, No. 24 in Ohio.

* Justin Wodtly, DL, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, No. 19 in Ohio