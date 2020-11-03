SpartanMag - Recruiting Rap Podcast! Spartans closing on Benny?

SpartanMag's Corey Robinson and Jim Comparoni take a deep dive into the Rayshaun Benny chase, and also discuss East Lansing WR Andrel Anthony, Louisiana WR Keon Coleman, Indiana athlete JoJo Johnson, plus top juniors such as West Bloomfield athlete Dillon Tatum, East Pointe WR Tayshawn Trent, Roseville WR/DB Tyrell Henry and other topics.

