Recruiting Rap Podcast: Commitments possible this weekend

In a new edition of the SpartanMag Recruiting Rap Podcast, SpartanMag publisher Jim Comparoni and SpartanMag recruiting reporter Corey Robinson detail the top recruiting targets who will be visiting Michigan State this weekend as part of an important recruiting weekend for the Spartans.

Comparoni and Robinson discuss Chatilly (Va.) Westfield QB Noah Kim. He de-committed from Virginia Tech on Wednesday night and is scheduled to visit Michigan State this weekend.

Other players discussed include WR/RB Alante Brown, TE Levi Gazarek, DB Sammy Anderson and LB Tyson Meiguez.

